The Serie A club maintains interest in the leader of Shakhtar

Recently, Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has been closely linked to a move to Juventus, but a transfer in the winter window is unlikely to happen.

Despite this, according to insider Fabrizio Romano on the Sos Fanta program, "La Vecchia Signora" maintains interest in the 21-year-old midfielder:

"Let's also look at Sudakov: contacts continue, and interest in this guy is still there."

Earlier, Juventus Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli stated that the team would make only one transfer in the winter window – Lille's center-back Tiago Djalo, which was officially announced recently.

Sudakov has played 18 matches for Shakhtar in the current season, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Transfermarkt values the player at 18 million euros, and Sudakov's contract with Shakhtar is valid until the summer of 2028.