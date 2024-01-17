The sporting director of Juventus announced about one signing in winter

Juventus Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed the club's plans for the winter transfer window.

Giuntoli stated in an interview with DAZN that Juventus will make only one signing, bringing in Lille's center-back Tiago Djalo.

He mentioned, "There are details left, and we should complete the transfer in the coming days. Look, he will become a Juventus player."

Earlier reports indicated Juventus' interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. Additionally, there is speculation that Juventus may part ways with forward Moise Kean during this transfer window.

In the Serie A standings, Juventus currently holds the second position, trailing league leaders Inter Milan by two points. However, Juventus is not participating in European competitions this season due to sanctions related to financial fair play violations.