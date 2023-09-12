Juventus is interested in the midfielder of the Ukrainian national team

Juventus scouts are monitoring Ukraine and Shakhtar Donetsk player Georgiy Sudakov, Calciomercato reports.

The Ukrainian player is being watched by Juventus scouts on the instructions of sports director Cristiano Giuntoli. According to the source, Giuntoli started following the Ukrainian last season, when he worked in Napoli. Also, they write that for Sudakov you need to pay at least 30 million euros, moreover, if he continues to show a good game, then this price can rise several times.

Today, September 12, the national team of Ukraine will play an away match against Italy. Sudakov is singled out in the Italian press as one of the dangers for Spalletti's team.

In 2020, Sudakov made his debut for Shakhtar in the Champions League in a match against Real Madrid, where the Ukrainian team won. In total, Sudakov played 69 matches for Shakhtar, scoring 11 goals and 12 assists. In the summer of 2022, Ukraine reached the semifinals of the European Youth Championship. The Ukrainian football player was the leader of his team and became the third best scorer of the entire tournament.