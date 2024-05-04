Bavaria Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, is prepared to depart the team at the end of the season, despite 19,000 fans signing a petition for him to stay.

In the current season, the German specialist has endured a disappointing campaign in the domestic league, halting a streak of eleven consecutive championships for his team. However, Bavaria Munich still harbors hopes of clinching victory in the Champions League following a draw with Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

According to reports from The Times, if Tuchel does decide to leave the German club, Manchester United's management may approach him. The fate of Erik ten Hag in the manager's seat at the Red Devils is not yet fully determined, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could still replace him.

At present, United occupies sixth place in the Premier League, trailing the European qualification zone by six points. However, the Red Devils still have a chance to secure international tournaments as they will compete in the FA Cup final at the end of the month.

Tuchel is among the leading candidates for the Manchester United head coach position, and concerns within the club regarding his tendency to clash with management, as witnessed at Chelsea and Bavaria Munich, are not a deterrent.

The German specialist has previous experience working in England. From January 2021 to September 2022, he led Chelsea, securing the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and triumphing at the FIFA Club World Cup.