Bayern and Real played an draw in a match that saw two penalties awarded. Vinicius Jr. scored brace

In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Bayern Munich hosted Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Bayern started the match more aggressively, dominating the first quarter on the visitors' side of the field. However, Real Madrid took the lead somewhat unexpectedly. Toni Kroos pierced through Bayern's defense with a superb pass, and Vinicius Junior found the net with a precise strike, leaving the Munich goalkeeper helpless.

In the second half, Bayern continued to press forward, and their efforts paid off. Leroy Sane unleashed a powerful shot into the near corner, beating Andriy Lunin and leveling the score.

A few minutes later, the hosts took the lead. Bayern earned a penalty for Lucas Vazquez's foul inside their own box. Harry Kane calmly converted the penalty from the spot.

With seven minutes left in regular time, Real Madrid had their chance from the penalty spot. Min-jae Kim fouled Rodrigo, and Vinicius completed his brace, sealing the equalizer. No more goals were scored after that.

The second leg will take place on May 8th in Madrid. On Wednesday, May 1st, Borussia Dortmund will face PSG in their Champions League match.

All to play for next week ⚖️#UCL pic.twitter.com/yCcBG2ThO5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 30, 2024

Champions League

Semi-final, 1st leg

Bayern Munich - Real Madrid - 2:2

Goals: Sane 53', Kane 57' (penalty) - Vinicius 24', 83' (penalty)