Main News Football news Bayern and Real played an draw in a match that saw two penalties awarded. Vinicius Jr. scored brace

Football news Yesterday, 16:53
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
ddddd Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Bayern Munich hosted Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Bayern started the match more aggressively, dominating the first quarter on the visitors' side of the field. However, Real Madrid took the lead somewhat unexpectedly. Toni Kroos pierced through Bayern's defense with a superb pass, and Vinicius Junior found the net with a precise strike, leaving the Munich goalkeeper helpless.

In the second half, Bayern continued to press forward, and their efforts paid off. Leroy Sane unleashed a powerful shot into the near corner, beating Andriy Lunin and leveling the score.

A few minutes later, the hosts took the lead. Bayern earned a penalty for Lucas Vazquez's foul inside their own box. Harry Kane calmly converted the penalty from the spot.

With seven minutes left in regular time, Real Madrid had their chance from the penalty spot. Min-jae Kim fouled Rodrigo, and Vinicius completed his brace, sealing the equalizer. No more goals were scored after that.

The second leg will take place on May 8th in Madrid. On Wednesday, May 1st, Borussia Dortmund will face PSG in their Champions League match.

Champions League
Semi-final, 1st leg
Bayern Munich - Real Madrid - 2:2
Goals: Sane 53', Kane 57' (penalty) - Vinicius 24', 83' (penalty)

Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG
O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals
Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG
Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined
The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury
Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions
The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Luis Enrique has replicated the feat of Guardiola and Benitez in the UEFA Champions League
