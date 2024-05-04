Verstappen is in pole position. Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying results
Last night witnessed the qualifying session for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race. The Red Bull pilot and reigning champion, Max Verstappen, clocked the fastest time. Coming in 0.108 seconds behind was Charles Leclerc from Ferrari. Completing the top three was Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez.
It's worth noting that Carlos Sainz, the only driver besides Verstappen to secure a victory this season, claimed fifth place in the qualifying. Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes concluded his participation after the second segment, securing the twelfth position.
Miami Grand Prix
Sprint Qualifying
Third segment
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 1:27.641
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 1:27.749
3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) — 1:27.876
4. Daniel Ricciardo (RB) — 1:28.044
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) — 1:28.103
6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 1:28.161
7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) — 1:28.375
8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) — 1:28.419
9. Lando Norris (McLaren) — 1:28.472
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) — 1:28.476
Second segment
11. George Russell (Mercedes) — 1:28.343
12. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) — 1:28.371
13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) — 1:28.379
14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) — 1:28.614
15. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) — no time
First segment
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 1:29.185
17. Guanyu Zhou (Kick-Zauber) — 1:29.267
18. Valtteri Bottas (Kick-Zauber) — 1:29.360
19. Logan Sargeant (Williams) — 1:29.551
20. Alexander Albon (Williams) — 1:29.858
A reminder that the sprint race itself will take place today, commencing at 18:00 Central European Time. Four hours later, the qualifying session for the main Miami Grand Prix race will occur, scheduled for tomorrow at 22:00 Central European Time. The Dailysports team has prepared for you all the information about this Grand Prix and where you can watch it.