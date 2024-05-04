Verstappen is in pole position. Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying results

Last night witnessed the qualifying session for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race. The Red Bull pilot and reigning champion, Max Verstappen, clocked the fastest time. Coming in 0.108 seconds behind was Charles Leclerc from Ferrari. Completing the top three was Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez.

It's worth noting that Carlos Sainz, the only driver besides Verstappen to secure a victory this season, claimed fifth place in the qualifying. Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes concluded his participation after the second segment, securing the twelfth position.

Miami Grand Prix

Sprint Qualifying

Third segment

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 1:27.641

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 1:27.749

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) — 1:27.876

4. Daniel Ricciardo (RB) — 1:28.044

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) — 1:28.103

6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 1:28.161

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) — 1:28.375

8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) — 1:28.419

9. Lando Norris (McLaren) — 1:28.472

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) — 1:28.476

Second segment

11. George Russell (Mercedes) — 1:28.343

12. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) — 1:28.371

13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) — 1:28.379

14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) — 1:28.614

15. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) — no time

First segment

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 1:29.185

17. Guanyu Zhou (Kick-Zauber) — 1:29.267

18. Valtteri Bottas (Kick-Zauber) — 1:29.360

19. Logan Sargeant (Williams) — 1:29.551

20. Alexander Albon (Williams) — 1:29.858

A reminder that the sprint race itself will take place today, commencing at 18:00 Central European Time. Four hours later, the qualifying session for the main Miami Grand Prix race will occur, scheduled for tomorrow at 22:00 Central European Time. The Dailysports team has prepared for you all the information about this Grand Prix and where you can watch it.