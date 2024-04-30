Miami Grand Prix: date, time and where to watch the Formula 1 race

This week marks another stage of Formula 1 competitions. This time, they will take place in Miami (USA) from May 3rd to May 5th.

The city of Miami was proposed as a stage for the Formula 1 World Championship in 2018. The inaugural Grand Prix under this name took place at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens in 2022.

The Miami circuit was designed and built by Formula 1 track designers Apex Circuit Design specifically for this event. Stephen M. Ross, the stadium's owner, had been attempting to organize the Miami Grand Prix for several years before achieving success. The track layout was designed to minimize disruption to local residents.

Currently, Formula 1 pilot Max Verstappen has secured two victories in Miami.

Miami Grand Prix 2024: where and when will it take place?

Due to the fact that not only traditional races but also a sprint will take place in Miami, the weekend for the drivers will last for three days.

On Friday, May 3rd, qualifying for the sprint will take place - the event will start at 22:30 Central European Time.

On Saturday, May 4th, the sprint will take place, starting at 18:00 Central European Time.

Also on Saturday, May 4th, qualifying for the main race will occur - the event will start at 22:00 Central European Time.

On Sunday, May 5th, the main race will take place, starting at 22:00 Central European Time.

How to watch the Formula 1 MiamiGrand Prix?

Each country has its own broadcaster. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you where you can watch the fifth round of F1 in your country below.

Australia - Network 10, Fox Sports

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - RDS, TSN, CTV/Noovo

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States - ESPN

Other countries: