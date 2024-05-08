The world champion issued a serious warning to Wilder regarding his career

Paul Malignaggi, the two-division world champion, issued a stern warning to Deontay Wilder regarding his career.

"I am uncertain whether he takes Malik Scott seriously regarding his ability to lead the training camp, or if Wilder himself oversees the camp while Malik focuses solely on technique. A coach should encompass both aspects. However, there are instances when an individual, having amassed substantial wealth, seizes control from the coach, causing the latter to tread cautiously to avoid jeopardizing his position.

Malik is undoubtedly proficient in refining technique, yet I question whether he possesses the requisite qualities to assume the mental and emotional responsibility for Wilder during training. While he may prepare you physically, one must also demonstrate mental fortitude. I am unsure who can fulfill this role for Wilder unless he desires it himself," quoted Malinaggi by Boxing Social.

Deontay Wilder is scheduled to face Zhang Zhilei on June 1st. Wilder suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Joseph Parker towards the end of last year. Similarly, Zhilei also faced defeat against a New Zealand fighter in his most recent bout.