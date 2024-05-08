RU RU
Revenge. Borussia Dortmund have trolled PSG in their X account

Football news Today, 05:35
Yesterday, Borussia Dortmund unexpectedly advanced to the UEFA Champions League final by defeating PSG away with a score of 1-0. The first leg in Germany ended with the same score.

After the game, Borussia Dortmund's social media account, "The H," reminded the Parisian club of a moment that occurred after PSG's victory in the Round of 16 of the 2019/20 Champions League. At that time, the players of the French champions lined up on the pitch and reenacted Erling Haaland's trademark celebration, who was playing for Borussia Dortmund at the time.

Referring to this act as a form of revenge, Borussia's account wrote: "Tastes like fine wine."

It's worth noting that yesterday's victory was Borussia Dortmund's first at the PSG stadium in history. In the previous 3 games at Parc des Princes, the "Yellow and Blacks" suffered 2 defeats and drew once.

The upcoming Champions League final will be Borussia Dortmund's third in the club's history. The match will take place at Wembley on June 1st. The opponent for Edin Terzić's team will be the winner between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

