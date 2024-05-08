Andy Murray will return to the court a week before Roland Garros. Which tournament will he play in?

Legendary British tennis player Andy Murray will make his return to the court at the end of this month.

The 36-year-old Murray has received a wild card to participate in the ATP250 tournament, which starts on May 19th, a week before the beginning of Roland Garros.

For Murray, this will be his first tournament after a severe ankle injury sustained on March 24th during the round of 16 match at the Miami Masters against Czech player Tomas Machac.

The last time Murray played at Roland Garros was in 2020. Since then, he has been battling various injuries and has only occasionally appeared at major tournaments.

Currently, Murray is ranked 77th in the ATP rankings.