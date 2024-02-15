Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer

Forward Kilian Mbappé has alerted PSG that he intends to depart the club in the summer of 2024, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, the French footballer informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will not extend his contract with PSG and will leave the club in the summer of 2024.

Considering that the contract of the 25-year-old Frenchman expires at the end of the current season, Parisians should act swiftly if they intend to retain the star in their ranks. From the latest proposals, PSG has offered Mbappé a new two-year contract with total payments approaching the €150 million mark for this period.

The Spanish press reported that Real Madrid is unable to offer something similar due to their internal club policy. Earlier, the main obstacle to reaching an agreement between the star French forward Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid became known.

In the current season, Mbappé has scored 30 goals and provided seven assists in 29 matches, while PSG confidently leads in the French Ligue 1.