Main News Football news

It has been revealed who is stalling Mbappe's negotiations with Real Madrid

Football news Today, 09:27
It has been revealed who is stalling Mbappe's negotiations with Real Madrid It has been revealed who is stalling Mbappe's negotiations with Real Madrid

It has become known that the primary obstacle in reaching an agreement between the stellar French forward Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid has been revealed.

According to Marca, negotiations regarding the contract are being slowed down by the player's mother, Fayza Lamari, who also happens to be his agent.

Ms. Lamari is demanding certain conditions from the Madrid club, and it appears that they are far from what Real Madrid is offering. The Royal Club, in turn, is not willing to make concessions and aims to finalize the deal on their own terms.

Earlier reports in the media suggested that the French forward was close to joining Real Madrid. It was reported that Kylian had reached an agreement with the "Los Blancos" regarding image rights and salary.

Mbappé's contract with PSG expires in the summer, and it is highly unlikely to be renewed. In the current season, the forward has scored 30 goals in 29 matches for the Parisian team across all competitions.

