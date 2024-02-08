Mbappe has reached an agreement on a contract with his new club

Kylian Mbappé is very close to joining Real Madrid.

According to CaughtOffside, the 25-year-old winger has reached an agreement with Los Blancos on both image rights and salary, the latter of which he has agreed to reduce.

However, the transfer still remains expensive when considering the transfer fees that will be paid once Mbappé signs the contract.

Meanwhile, PSG is still trying to convince the player to stay. Negotiations are ongoing for a possible contract extension until 2027, although the club knows it's not easy.

That's why the French club is exploring the market and considering various names to replace the World Cup winner if necessary. Milan winger Rafael Leao is seen as Mbappé's replacement.

Earlier, we reported that Barcelona had backed out of the transfer of the 25-year-old Frenchman.