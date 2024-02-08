RU RU NG NG
The Mbappe transfer could make a top club worse off

Football news Today, 03:52
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Real Madrid has been putting in almost all efforts to acquire PSG winger Kylian Mbappé, while Parisians are doing everything to keep the player in the team. However, not everyone is eagerly pursuing the 25-year-old Frenchman.

As Barcelona's sporting director, Deku, mentioned in a conversation with Esport3, the Catalans have no intention of entering the race for the player, and here's why:

"I don't know what might happen with Mbappé. It would be a mistake to sell Araujo and de Jong. I would like to improve the squad, not make it worse. So, I think it would be worse for the team if Araujo and de Jong leave and Mbappé comes in."

It's worth noting that Barcelona will have a new coach for the upcoming season, as the current manager, Xavi, will leave the team on July 30th.

We also informed earlier that Barcelona is ready to part ways with Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, but only under certain conditions.

