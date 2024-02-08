Barcelona may say goodbye to its defender

Earlier, we reported that Barcelona, ​​following Xavi's departure, is ready to optimize their squad to raise at least €200 million. It seems that one of those players who will be shown the door by the "Blaugranas" this summer is their defender Jules Koundé.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is willing to part ways with the 25-year-old Frenchman and will consider offers for him depending on what other clubs propose.

One reason for this decision is Koundé's reluctance to play as a right-back, and his performance in central defense hasn't justified a regular starting spot, given the competition. This season, Koundé has played 29 games for Barcelona, scoring two goals and providing three assists. Transfermarkt values ​​the player at €60 million.

Previously, we reported that there is a condition under which Barcelona will bid farewell to Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong.