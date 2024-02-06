Barcelona might say goodbye to Araujo and De Jong, but on one condition

Despite statements from Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, suggesting that the departure of Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong is almost ruled out, there is still a possibility that the "Blaugranas" will bid farewell to these players.

According to Diario Sport, this would happen if the aforementioned footballers do not extend their contracts with the club, which expire in the summer of 2026.

Araujo, as he himself has stated, is happy in Catalonia, and outside of Spain, he is only willing to move to Bayern Munich. This could have happened this winter already, but the "Blaugrana" blocked all attempts by the "Recordmeister" to sign the player.

As for De Jong, he currently shows no interest in extending his contract, which could be hindered by the player's salary. It was agreed upon with the former club president, Josep Bartomeu, and reportedly amounts to 37 million euros per year. The Dutchman will be asked to adjust his salary to match that of other players.