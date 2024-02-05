Barcelona is not ready to say goodbye to its leaders

Earlier, we reported on Barcelona's intentions to undergo a personnel overhaul after the departure of head coach Xavi, aiming to raise at least €200 million. The club's sporting director, Deco, revealed details of this plan, stating that the squad cleanup would be painless.

Quoting him, Fabrizio Romano mentioned that when asked about the potential sales of Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, Deco said:

"The plan is not to sell any players and sign one or two footballers. If we need to sell someone, we will try to do it without affecting our key players."

It was previously mentioned that one or two central defenders could leave the team, depending on the offers received for them.

There were also reports of Bayern Munich's interest in Barcelona's defender Ronald Araujo, but the club's management stated that the center-back is not for sale.