Barcelona is preparing a squad reboot after Xavi's departure

Xavi's departure as Barcelona's head coach at the end of the season will give the sporting director, Deco, the freedom to undertake a squad revolution.

According to Diario Sport, the team is not performing well, necessitating a reboot both in terms of sports and financial objectives.

The first victims could be players with expiring contracts, such as Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso. However, João Félix and João Cancelo, on loan from Atlético and Manchester City respectively, are seen as key players in Barcelona's plans.

One or two central defenders may also leave the team, depending on the offers the club receives. While there were reports of interest in Ronald Araujo, Barcelona rejected Bayern Munich's attempt to transfer the center-back.

Ultimately, Deco will have to determine who can be let go to generate at least €200 million in income from this squad reboot.