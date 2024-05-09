Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history

Bayer Leverkusen has reached the Europa League final! After a 2-0 victory over Roma away, the German champions played 2-2 at their own stadium.

Roma managed to take the lead in the first half. In the 43rd minute, the visitors were awarded a penalty when Jonathan Tah fouled Sardar Azmoun in the penalty area. Leandro Paredes converted the penalty.

In the middle of the second half, Adam Głożek handled the ball in his own penalty area after a corner kick, and Roma scored their second goal from the penalty spot. Paredes completed his brace.

However, Bayer managed to pull one goal back in the 82nd minute. After a corner kick, goalkeeper Mile Svilar made a serious mistake, letting the ball slip from his hands, and it ricocheted off Gianluca Mancini into the net.

Then, in the 90+7 minute, in a classic fashion, Josip Stanisic equalized, saving Bayer from defeat.

This halted Bayer's incredible streak of undefeated matches this season at 49 games in a row! This is an absolute record in football history.

In the Europa League final, which will take place on May 22 in Dublin, Bayer will face Atalanta.