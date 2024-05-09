The world's first-ranked player began with a convincing victory at the WTA tournament in Rome

The world's top-ranked player, Iga Swiatek, commenced her opening match at the WTA 1000 clay tournament in Rome.

The Polish tennis player started with a convincing victory against American representative Bernarda Pera (No. 77 WTA), securing a scoreline of 6-0, 6-2. The opponents spent 1 hour and 18 minutes on the court.

Throughout the match, Swiatek capitalized on 6 out of 15 break points and didn't commit a single double fault.

This was the third encounter between the opponents, and Swiatek emerged victorious in all three. Swiatek claimed her 33rd victory in 37 matches this year.

In the next round, the world's top-ranked player will face Russian player Yulia Putintseva.

Last week, Iga won the clay tournament in Madrid, avenging her defeat against Aryna Sabalenka.