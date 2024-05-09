Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.51 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Within the 33rd round of the second Bundesliga, Paderborn - Hamburg will hold their meeting. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive prediction for the upcoming battle.

Paderborn

Two rounds before the end of the championship Paderborn goes eighth in the standings, there is not even a theoretical chance of promotion, as the gap from the top-3 is 13 points. In the last round the team lost away to Hannover with a score of 2:3, and they conceded all three goals in the first 18 minutes, twice the guests scored also in the first half, but the second half passed without scoring.

Thus, Paderborn interrupted an attractive series of three matches without defeat, for which they managed to gain 7 points. You can theoretically rise or fall a couple of positions, although in general, there is no longer any tournament motivation left.

Hamburg

“Dinosaurs” this season tried to fight for getting into the Bundesliga, but with a high probability to achieve the main goal will not succeed. The team is fourth in the championship, the gap from the desired top three is 4 points, and there are only two rounds left. In the last round Hamburg managed to beat the leader St. Pauli on their field with a score of 1:0, the only goal was scored in the 85th minute.

The club is on a series of two victories, you need to be sure to win the final two meetings of the championship, and also expect Fortuna Düsseldorf to score less than 2 points in two games.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The battle of the first round ended with an away win for Paderborn with a score of 2:1, with Hamburg creating more dangerous chances.

Paderborn plays at home with mixed success 6 wins, the same number of defeats and four draws.

Hamburg has 5 wins, 7 draws and four defeats on the road.

Paderborn vs Hamburg Prediction

Bookmakers expect a difficult confrontation, in which they give the advantage to the guests. Hamburg has at least some motivation and is higher in the standings, but Paderborn will not give victory to the opponent on their field. In such a battle we consider a bet on the total of more than 3 goals to be a valid bet.