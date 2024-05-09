RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Switzerland vs Norway prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/SwissIceHockey
Switzerland Switzerland
World Championships 10 may 2024, 09:20 Switzerland - Norway
Praga, O2 Arena
Norway Norway
Prediction on game Switzerland Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.58

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In one of the first two matches of the Ice Hockey World Championship, the Swiss national team will face Norway. The tournament is held in the Czech Republic, and this game will take place on Friday, May 10, starting at 16:20 Central European Time.

Switzerland

The Swiss team has brought in some very talented players representing the National Hockey League. Three representatives from the New Jersey Devils will play for their national team: Akira Schmid, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Nico Hischier. Additionally, Switzerland will be aided by Nino Niederreiter from the Winnipeg Jets. During the preparation for the tournament, Switzerland played three games: they won once and lost twice. Their highest achievement in recent years is three silver medals, with the last one in 2018, when they lost to Sweden 3-2 in a shootout.

Norway

One of the clear underdogs of the current Ice Hockey World Championship, Norway has only brought one representative from the NHL - Mats Zuccarello, who is already 36 years old. They played two preparation games for the World Championship, winning one against Latvia 1-0 in overtime, but losing the next one to the same Latvian team 0-8. Norway's highest achievement in the World Championships is a fourth-place finish, which they achieved back in 1951.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the last head-to-head game between Norway and Switzerland, the Swiss team defeated their opponents 3-0.
  • Switzerland has won in regulation time in six out of their last eight matches. Norway has not won in regulation time in six out of their last seven games.
  • Norway has scored a maximum of two goals in their last six matches. Switzerland, on the other hand, has scored more than two goals in seven out of their last eight matches.

Switzerland vs Norway Prediction

Switzerland is the clear favorite to win this game. The odds for their victory are only 1.24. Considering their recent performance and better lineup, I would bet that they will score at least 3.5 goals with odds of 1.58.

Prediction on game Switzerland Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.58

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Las Vegas Lights FC vs Los Angeles FC prediction US Open Cup Today, 22:30 Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Las Vegas Lights FC Odds: 1.95 Los Angeles FC Recommended MelBet
Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction WTA Rome 2024 09 may 2024, 08:00 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.64 Marta Kostyuk Bet now 1xBet
Kolos Kovalivka vs Zorya prediction Premier League Ukraine 09 may 2024, 08:30 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Kolos Kovalivka Odds: 1.53 Zorya Bet now Linebet
Ismaily SC vs El Dakhleya prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2024, 09:00 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.61 El Dakhleya Recommended MelBet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Royal Antwerp prediction Belgian Cup 09 may 2024, 09:30 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.94 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:56 Bayer vs Roma: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 17:23 Vinícius and Jôselu performed admirably. Player ratings for the Real Madrid - Bayern match Football news Today, 17:02 Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final Football news Today, 17:01 Real Madrid wins an incredible victory of will and reaches the UEFA Champions League final Basketball news Today, 17:00 All participants of the EuroLeague "Final Four" have been determined Football news Today, 16:47 Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 15:52 "The end of an era". 11 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement from Manchester United Football news Today, 15:45 Bayern's leader suffered another injury in the match against Real Madrid Esports News Today, 14:57 BLAST has announced a series of tournaments in Dota 2. Schedule Football news Today, 14:44 The first finalist of the UEFA Conference League has been determined
Sport Predictions
Football Today Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Tennis 09 may 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Football 09 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024