Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

In one of the first two matches of the Ice Hockey World Championship, the Swiss national team will face Norway. The tournament is held in the Czech Republic, and this game will take place on Friday, May 10, starting at 16:20 Central European Time.

Switzerland

The Swiss team has brought in some very talented players representing the National Hockey League. Three representatives from the New Jersey Devils will play for their national team: Akira Schmid, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Nico Hischier. Additionally, Switzerland will be aided by Nino Niederreiter from the Winnipeg Jets. During the preparation for the tournament, Switzerland played three games: they won once and lost twice. Their highest achievement in recent years is three silver medals, with the last one in 2018, when they lost to Sweden 3-2 in a shootout.

Norway

One of the clear underdogs of the current Ice Hockey World Championship, Norway has only brought one representative from the NHL - Mats Zuccarello, who is already 36 years old. They played two preparation games for the World Championship, winning one against Latvia 1-0 in overtime, but losing the next one to the same Latvian team 0-8. Norway's highest achievement in the World Championships is a fourth-place finish, which they achieved back in 1951.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the last head-to-head game between Norway and Switzerland, the Swiss team defeated their opponents 3-0.

Switzerland has won in regulation time in six out of their last eight matches. Norway has not won in regulation time in six out of their last seven games.

Norway has scored a maximum of two goals in their last six matches. Switzerland, on the other hand, has scored more than two goals in seven out of their last eight matches.

Switzerland vs Norway Prediction

Switzerland is the clear favorite to win this game. The odds for their victory are only 1.24. Considering their recent performance and better lineup, I would bet that they will score at least 3.5 goals with odds of 1.58.