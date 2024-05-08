Augsburg vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3,0 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The 33rd round of the German championship will commence on Friday evening with a match at the "WWK Arena," where the local Augsburg will host Stuttgart. Here is the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Augsburg

The "Fuggers" are in contention for a spot in the Conference League and currently occupy the 9th position in the Bundesliga table. After 32 matches played, Augsburg has accumulated 39 points, trailing Freiburg, who holds the 7th spot, by two points. However, it's worth noting that the recent performances of Jess Thorup's side have been rather disappointing.

Last weekend, Augsburg suffered a heavy defeat against Borussia Dortmund away from home, conceding 1-5. This loss marked the third consecutive defeat for the "Fuggers," with four losses in their last five matches overall. At home, Jess Thorup's proteges have managed only six victories in 16 matches.

Stuttgart

The "Swabians" have had an excellent season and have already secured participation in the Champions League for the upcoming season. Currently, Stuttgart sits in third place in the league table with 67 points, trailing Bayern Munich by two points and leading RB Leipzig by 4 points.

In the last round, Stuttgart hosted Bayern Munich at home and secured a 3-1 victory. Sebastian Hoeness's side scored two crucial goals in the late stages of the match, in the 83rd and 90+3rd minutes. Prior to this, the team had failed to win two consecutive league matches, suffering a defeat against Werder Bremen and drawing against Bayer Leverkusen.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Stuttgart defeated Augsburg convincingly with a score of 3-0 at home.

In four out of the last five encounters in this fixture, a bet on "Total Over 2.5" has been successful.

In the last five meetings at Augsburg's ground, both teams have secured two victories each.

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Stuttgart is the clear favorite in this match. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.89 for an away victory. We suggest taking "Total Over 3.0" in this match with odds of 1.65.