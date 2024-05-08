RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Augsburg vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Augsburg vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Augsburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Photo: vfb.de / Author unknown
Augsburg Augsburg
Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2024, 14:30 Augsburg - VfB Stuttgart
-
- : -
Germany, Augsburg, WWK Arena
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3,0
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

The 33rd round of the German championship will commence on Friday evening with a match at the "WWK Arena," where the local Augsburg will host Stuttgart. Here is the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Augsburg

The "Fuggers" are in contention for a spot in the Conference League and currently occupy the 9th position in the Bundesliga table. After 32 matches played, Augsburg has accumulated 39 points, trailing Freiburg, who holds the 7th spot, by two points. However, it's worth noting that the recent performances of Jess Thorup's side have been rather disappointing.

Last weekend, Augsburg suffered a heavy defeat against Borussia Dortmund away from home, conceding 1-5. This loss marked the third consecutive defeat for the "Fuggers," with four losses in their last five matches overall. At home, Jess Thorup's proteges have managed only six victories in 16 matches.

Stuttgart

The "Swabians" have had an excellent season and have already secured participation in the Champions League for the upcoming season. Currently, Stuttgart sits in third place in the league table with 67 points, trailing Bayern Munich by two points and leading RB Leipzig by 4 points.

In the last round, Stuttgart hosted Bayern Munich at home and secured a 3-1 victory. Sebastian Hoeness's side scored two crucial goals in the late stages of the match, in the 83rd and 90+3rd minutes. Prior to this, the team had failed to win two consecutive league matches, suffering a defeat against Werder Bremen and drawing against Bayer Leverkusen.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, Stuttgart defeated Augsburg convincingly with a score of 3-0 at home.
  • In four out of the last five encounters in this fixture, a bet on "Total Over 2.5" has been successful.
  • In the last five meetings at Augsburg's ground, both teams have secured two victories each.

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Stuttgart is the clear favorite in this match. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.89 for an away victory. We suggest taking "Total Over 3.0" in this match with odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Total over 3,0
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Zrinjski Mostar vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup Today, 12:00 Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Zrinjski Mostar Odds: 2.02 Borac Banja Luka Recommended MelBet
Club Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:45 Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Club Brugge Odds: 1.53 Fiorentina Bet now 1xBet
Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction Euroleague Today, 13:00 Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Monaco Odds: 1.6 Fenerbahce Bet now BetWinner
Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.73 AmaZulu Recommended MelBet
Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.65 Chippa United Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 11:23 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 11:18 Real Madrid has found a replacement for Kroos in one of the Bundesliga's main stars Boxing News Today, 10:58 Warren explained the factors that will lead to Fury overcoming Usyk Football news Today, 10:51 "They have a better chance" - Bayern head coach on the match against Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:27 Sporting are ready to keep Gyökeres from moving to another club Tennis news Today, 10:23 The first victory in five years. Osaka easily advanced to the next round of the Masters in Rome Boxing News Today, 10:21 WBC champion was arrested for traffic accident intoxicated and attempting to flee from the police Football news Today, 10:02 Galatasaray used 'a free purchase option' of loaned player Football news Today, 09:56 Renowned coach identified the main culprits behind PSG's failure in the Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 09:36 One of Pioli's likely successors at Milan could leave his current team in the summer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Zrinjski vs Borac prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips – May 8, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024