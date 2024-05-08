Alaves vs Girona prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Deportivo Alaves wont lose Odds: 1.85 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

The 35th round of the Spanish championship will kick off on Friday evening with a match at the "Mendizorroza" arena, where the local Alaves will host Girona. Here is the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Alaves

Under the guidance of Luis Garcia, last season saw Alaves return to La Liga in highly dramatic playoff encounters. In the current La Liga campaign, the "bean crushers" wisely secured their place without risking further turmoil. Consequently, Alaves currently occupies the 11th position in the league table after 34 rounds, amassing 41 points.

Alaves, led by Luis Garcia Plaza, trails the European qualification zone by 11 points. It's noteworthy that Alaves has displayed excellent form in recent matches. Notably, they secured a 1-0 victory against Valencia away from home last weekend, marking their third consecutive triumph.

Girona

In their recent fixture, the "red-and-whites" hosted Barcelona at their home ground and clinched a resolute 4-2 victory. This win propelled them past the "blaugrana" in the La Liga standings, securing a provisional second place. Furthermore, Barcelona's dropped points in this encounter facilitated Real Madrid's premature clinching of the league title.

Overall, Girona has claimed victory in four out of their last five matches, suffering only one defeat. Apart from Barcelona, they've triumphed over Las Palmas, Cadiz, and Real Betis. However, Girona's away form presents a less favorable picture. Only in their most recent away fixture against Las Palmas did they halt a streak of five consecutive away defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Girona defeated Alaves 3-0 at home in the first leg.

The first leg match marked the end of a six-game streak in this fixture, where a bet was placed on “Both Teams to Score.”

In the last seven matches at Alaves' ground, the hosts have secured victory on three occasions, while losing twice.

Alaves vs Girona Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favor Girona in this encounter, estimating the likelihood of an away victory at odds of 2.09. However, we believe Alaves has every chance of avoiding defeat in this match. Our wager is on "Alaves not to lose" with odds of 1.85.