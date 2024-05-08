RU RU
Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Las Vegas Lights FC vs Los Angeles FC prediction Photo: lafc.com / Author unknown
Las Vegas Lights FC Las Vegas Lights FC
US Open Cup 08 may 2024, 22:30 Las Vegas Lights FC - Los Angeles FC
-
- : -
USA,
Los Angeles FC Los Angeles FC
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Los Angeles FC
Odds: 1.95

The nearest Thursday at the "Cashman Field" arena in Las Vegas will witness a clash in the 1/16 finals of the U.S. Open Cup, featuring Las Vegas Lights and Los Angeles FC. Here's a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Las Vegas Lights

Under the guidance of Dennis Sanchez, the team is striving to secure a spot in the top eight of the Championship and further participation in the playoffs. Currently, Las Vegas Lights are in eighth place, with only 9 points from 9 matches played. It's worth noting that several teams are breathing down the necks of Dennis Sanchez's men, largely due to the team's recent results.
In the last round, Las Vegas Lights hosted one of the leaders, New Mexico, and suffered a 1:2 defeat. This loss marked the fourth consecutive defeat in the Championship, indicating a significant downturn in form! On their way to the 1/16 finals, Las Vegas Lights defeated Spokane Velocity at home with a score of 2:1 in extra time.

Los Angeles FC

Under Steve Cherundolo's management, the team is competing for a direct playoff spot in the MLS. Currently, Los Angeles FC occupies seventh place in the MLS standings. With 15 points from 11 matches, Steve Cherundolo's men lead their nearest competitor, Houston Dynamo, by just one point.
In the last round, Los Angeles FC played an away match against San Jose Earthquakes and suffered a 1:3 defeat. In the last four rounds, Steve Cherundolo's team has managed only one victory, with two draws and one loss.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • These teams have never played each other before.
  • A significant concern for Los Angeles FC is their away matches. In five away matches in the MLS, the team has not secured a single victory, suffering 4 defeats.
  • In their home matches, the Las Vegas team has recorded only 2 victories in five matches, suffering defeat on three occasions.

Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Bookmakers give the advantage to the more prestigious Los Angeles FC in this encounter. The odds for the guests' victory stand at 1.95. Considering Las Vegas Lights' poor form heading into the match, our bet is "Los Angeles FC to Win" with odds of 1.95.

Odds: 1.95

