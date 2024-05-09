The finalists of the UEFA Europa League have been determined

The pair of finalists for the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League season has been determined.

In the second leg of the semifinals, Atalanta defeated Marseille 3:0, securing their spot in the final. Bayer will be the opponent of the Bergamo-based team in the decisive match.

The pharmacists played a draw against Roma (2:2), but advanced to the final on aggregate score.

The final will take place on May 22nd at the Aviva Stadium in the capital of Ireland, Dublin.

The tournament's winning team qualifies for the group stage of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. Sevilla is the current holder of the UEFA Europa League trophy.