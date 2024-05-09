Brest vs Reims prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win Brest Odds: 1.73 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 10, their meeting in Ligue 1 will be held Brest - Reims. Argumented prediction for the mentioned event prepared by Dailysports experts.

Brest

"Pirates" are having a phenomenal season, two rounds before the end of the championship, the team is third, and this is the Champions League zone. Brest still need to defend their position, as the nearest pursuer is two points behind. In the last round, the team failed to beat Nantes at home - 0:0, and did not even deserve to win in that confrontation.

Brest can not boast a good form, because it has won only one victory in four meetings. In addition to Reims left to play against Toulouse away, with such a calendar it is realistic to stay in the top-3. Previously, the club has never risen above the eighth place in Ligue 1.

Reims

This championship Reims spends at the level of not the most stable mid-table, the club occupies the 12th line in the championship. The gap from the departure zone is 11 points, with a game in reserve, so a place in the elite next season is already guaranteed. In the last round the team lost to outsider Clermont with a score of 1:4, this defeat was the third consecutive defeat.

The club does not win in five meetings in a row, gaining only two points during this period. It seems that Reims has already lost all motivation, so you can explain the weak results of the team.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

In the confrontation of the first round, Brest managed to get an away victory with a score of 2:1.

Brest plays well at home, only two defeats, 8 wins and 6 draws.

Reims is winless in four away meetings in a row.

Brest vs Reims Prediction

In this pair, the hosts are listed as favorites, and the odds for their success are falling rapidly. Brest are motivated, as a place in the Champions League would be a huge success. Reims are not in form and can take it easy at the finish, because the danger zone is far away. We risk to bet on a clean win for the home team.