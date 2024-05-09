Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win Slovakia Odds: 1.78 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Friday, 10 May, the World Ice Hockey Championship starts in the Czech Republic. In the first match of the tournament, Slovakia will play Germany. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

Slovakia

The Slovak national team brought seven players representing the National Hockey League to the World Championship. Tomas Tatar, who is a legend of Slovak hockey, can be singled out for sure, and he will definitely be helped by Juraj Slafkovski and Simon Nemec. By the way, Juraj scored a goal in a friendly against the US national team, but the match ended in a crushing defeat for Slovakia 2:6. Before that, they defeated Poland 6-1. I would also add that the highest achievement of the Slovak national team at the World Cup is the gold medal in 2002, and last year they took ninth place in the tournament.

Germany

The current vice-champion of the World Championship of Hockey. Last year, the Germans reached the final of the tournament, but lost to Canada 2-5. Second place is Germany's highest achievement at the World Ice Hockey Championships. They did not win any gold medals. The Germans also won silver at the 2018 Olympics, when they lost to the Russian Olympic team 3:4. The goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who represents Seattle, can be singled out from the current squad. In total, four hockey players came from the NHL. In preparation for the World Cup, Germany played two games against France: they lost one and won one.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the last head-to-head match, the Slovak national team defeated the German team 5-4 in overtime.

The German national team has not lost in regular time in the last seven matches.

The Germans have scored more than two goals in seven games in a row, while Slovakia, in turn, has only two such games.

Slovakia vs Germany Prediction

Both teams have brought good squads to this tournament, but Slovakia has more NHL players and this can be an advantage. That's why I'm going to bet on the Slovakian victory. My bet is on Slovakia to win the match, including overtime and shootouts, with odds of 1.78.