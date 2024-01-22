The sporting director of Barcelona responded to Bayern Munich's interest in the team's defender

Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, commented on Bayern Munich's intentions to sign Barcelona's defender Ronald Araujo.

As stated by the Portuguese director on Movistar channel, the sale of the center-back is ruled out:

"Does Bayern want Araujo? We are not considering his sale. He is not for sale. He is one of the key players for the future of Barcelona. We want him to be happy, and it's evident day by day. There's nothing to talk about here."

Earlier reports indicated that Bayern Munich and Manchester United inquired about the Uruguayan's transfer to Barcelona, receiving a response with an asking price of 80 million euros.

The 24-year-old Araujo has played 21 matches in all competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring one goal.

Transfermarkt values him at 70 million euros, and his contract with the Catalan club expires in June 2026.