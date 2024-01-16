Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the defender from a top Spanish club

The giants of English and German football have turned their attention to the defender of the top Spanish club.

We are talking about Barcelona's center-back Ronald Araujo, who, according to Florian Plettenberg, is attracting interest from Manchester United and Bayern.

Both clubs have contacted "Blaugrana" regarding the transfer and received the same response: the winter move will cost them more than 80 million euros. The Uruguayan himself prefers to stay with the Catalan team.

It is worth reminding that there were earlier reports about a possible internal transfer between Bayern and Man Utd, as Manchester is interested in the defender of the Munich team, Matthijs de Ligt.

Araujo, 24, has played 20 matches in all competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring one goal.