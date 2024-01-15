Ten Hag wants to bring another former protégé to Manchester United

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag has set his sights on another player he previously worked with at Ajax.

According to Sky Sports Deutschland, the "Red Devils" are interested in inviting Bayern Munich's defender Matthijs de Ligt to join their team. If ten Hag remains at the helm of Manchester United, the 24-year-old Dutchman will be a priority target for the club.

Under ten Hag's guidance, the center-back played for Ajax from 2017 to 2019, featuring in 70 matches, scoring 8 goals, and providing 5 assists.

He then moved to Juventus in the summer of 2019 for €85.5 million, where he played until the summer of 2022. In the current season, he has participated in 12 matches for Bayern Munich, scoring one goal.

De Ligt missed one and a half months due to a torn intra-articular knee ligament, causing him to be sidelined for seven matches for the Munich-based team.

Earlier reports indicated that Manchester United was interested in bringing in the current Ajax forward Brian Brobbey, with whom ten Hag also worked during his time at Ajax.