Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

In the second round of the tennis tournament in Rome, we will witness the Ukrainian confrontation between Lesia Tsurenko and Angelina Kalinina. Prediction for the meeting of these tennis players prepared by Dailysports experts.

Lesia Tsurenko

Experienced Tsurenko can not boast serious results this season, she has never won more than two meetings in a row. The tennis player started the tournament in Rome with a victory over the experienced Donna Vekic - 6:2, 3:6, 7:6, even the score shows how difficult the match turned out to be.

Tsurenko is ranked 44th in the world rankings and will turn 35 at the end of this month, which is considered a respectable age for women in this sport. While the athlete is trying to play at a high level, although the end of her career is not far off, especially since there have been health problems.

Angelina Kalinina

There were no titles this season and Angelina Kalinina, but the athlete twice reached the semifinals of tournaments, it was in Austin and Rouen. In Rome, the tennis player starts the fight in the second round, all thanks to a good position in the world ranking, namely the 31st position.

Now Kalinina is 27 years old, in some places she is able to show attractive tennis of high level, but the lack of stability prevents her. No breakthrough is expected from the athlete, let's see if she can surprise. It will definitely not be easy to beat her countrywoman.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Although the athletes know each other well, they played each other only once at official tournaments, it was two years ago at Wimbledon, then Tsurenko won in three sets.

This season Tsurenko has played 18 matches, winning exactly half of them.

Kalinina has 11 wins in 23 matches.

Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina Prediction

In this Ukrainian derby bookmakers give a slight advantage to Kalinina. We should expect an interesting match, roughly equal rivals, such a meeting can drag on. Tsurenko is almost 8 years older, a lot will depend on her stamina. We consider a bet on the total of more than 20.5 games to be a reasonable bet.