RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction Photo: https://sport.znaj.ua/ Author unknown
Lesia Tsurenko Lesia Tsurenko
WTA Rome 2024 10 may 2024, 08:00 Lesia Tsurenko - Angelina Kalinina
Rome, Foro Italico
Angelina Kalinina Angelina Kalinina
Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.89

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

In the second round of the tennis tournament in Rome, we will witness the Ukrainian confrontation between Lesia Tsurenko and Angelina Kalinina. Prediction for the meeting of these tennis players prepared by Dailysports experts.

Lesia Tsurenko

Experienced Tsurenko can not boast serious results this season, she has never won more than two meetings in a row. The tennis player started the tournament in Rome with a victory over the experienced Donna Vekic - 6:2, 3:6, 7:6, even the score shows how difficult the match turned out to be.

Tsurenko is ranked 44th in the world rankings and will turn 35 at the end of this month, which is considered a respectable age for women in this sport. While the athlete is trying to play at a high level, although the end of her career is not far off, especially since there have been health problems.

Angelina Kalinina

There were no titles this season and Angelina Kalinina, but the athlete twice reached the semifinals of tournaments, it was in Austin and Rouen. In Rome, the tennis player starts the fight in the second round, all thanks to a good position in the world ranking, namely the 31st position.

Now Kalinina is 27 years old, in some places she is able to show attractive tennis of high level, but the lack of stability prevents her. No breakthrough is expected from the athlete, let's see if she can surprise. It will definitely not be easy to beat her countrywoman.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Although the athletes know each other well, they played each other only once at official tournaments, it was two years ago at Wimbledon, then Tsurenko won in three sets.
  • This season Tsurenko has played 18 matches, winning exactly half of them.
  • Kalinina has 11 wins in 23 matches.

Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina Prediction

In this Ukrainian derby bookmakers give a slight advantage to Kalinina. We should expect an interesting match, roughly equal rivals, such a meeting can drag on. Tsurenko is almost 8 years older, a lot will depend on her stamina. We consider a bet on the total of more than 20.5 games to be a reasonable bet.

Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.89

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.72 Cleveland Cavaliers Recommended 1xBet
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction NHL Today, 20:30 Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Dallas Stars Odds: 1.6 Colorado Avalanche Bet now Linebet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.75 Dallas Mavericks Bet now BetWinner
Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction A-League Men Australia 10 may 2024, 05:45 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Sydney FC Odds: 1.57 Central Coast Mariners Recommended MelBet
Slovakia vs Germany prediction World Championships 10 may 2024, 09:20 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Slovakia Odds: 1.78 Germany Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Today, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Today, 17:00 The finalists of the UEFA Europa League have been determined Tennis news Today, 16:43 The world's first-ranked player began with a convincing victory at the WTA tournament in Rome Football news Today, 16:35 PSV will not buy out the contract of the American defender from Barcelona Basketball news Today, 16:24 The schedule for the EuroLeague "Final Four" has been announced Football news Today, 16:08 Olympiacos forward sets a record for African footy performance Football news Today, 15:59 Another goal from Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure a hard-fought victory over Al-Okhdood Football news Today, 15:26 Chelsea are one step away from transferring Palmeiras super talent Football news Today, 15:20 The amount Barcelona will have to pay for their main transfer target has been revealed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Tennis 10 may 2024 Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024