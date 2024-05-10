RU RU
France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

World Championship 11 may 2024, 05:20 France - Kazakhstan
Ostrava , Ostrava Arena
On Saturday, May 11, there will be a World Championship hockey match between the national teams of France and Kazakhstan. The game will start at 12:20 Central European Time, and DailySports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

France

The French team is one of the obvious underdogs in the World Championship of hockey. In the previous tournament, they managed to secure only one overtime victory. France defeated Austria 2-1 in that instance. In this tournament, France will be represented by one player from the National Hockey League - forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Seattle Kraken. The 39-year-old athlete played 40 games for Seattle this season, accumulating seven points. Before the World Championship, France played two matches against Germany. They won one game 5-3 and lost the other in overtime 4-3.

Kazakhstan

Another team that will fight to maintain its place in the elite division of the World Championship. In the previous tournament, Kazakhstan won three times, ultimately finishing sixth with seven points. The team does not have any representatives from the NHL; the majority of players compete in the Kontinental Hockey League. In two friendly matches before the World Championship, Kazakhstan lost to Belarus 4-5 and defeated Great Britain 5-2.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the last head-to-head game in 2022, France narrowly defeated Kazakhstan 2-1.
  • France has been unable to secure a victory in regulation time in their last six matches. Kazakhstan, on the other hand, has not won in regulation time in six out of seven games.
  • France has failed to score in their last three matches at the World Championship. The total score of goals scored and conceded is 0-18.

France vs Kazakhstan Prediction

France and Kazakhstan are fairly evenly matched teams in terms of strength, so this game could be quite tense, as both teams are contenders for relegation to a lower division. A victory in this game will provide a certain safety net for the winner. In my opinion, with a slight advantage, France is the favorite. My bet is on France to win in overtime and shootout with odds of 1.79.

