RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Newcastle vs Brighton prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Newcastle vs Brighton prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Newcastle vs Brighton prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
Newcastle Newcastle
Premier League England 11 may 2024, 10:00 Newcastle - Brighton
-
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Brighton Brighton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Newcastle
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 37th round of the English Premier League is set to unfold on Saturday afternoon at St. James' Park, where the local Newcastle will host Brighton. Will the Magpies encounter any challenges? Here's the prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Newcastle

The start of the season for Newcastle was undeniably dismal, and it was only after their exit from European competitions that the Magpies began to gather points more consistently. At one point, it seemed improbable for the black-and-whites to secure a spot in European competitions. Nevertheless, the team capitalized on their competitors' struggles and climbed to sixth place.

In the last round, Newcastle secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Burnley away from home, marking their fourth win in the last five fixtures. This streak propelled the Magpies into the European qualification zone. In terms of home statistics, Newcastle suffered defeat in only three out of 18 matches, clinching victory on 12 occasions.

Brighton

Under Roberto De Zerbi's leadership, Brighton has experienced a significant downturn and currently occupies the 11th position in the Premier League table. Regression is evident, considering that in the previous season, the Seagulls finished in sixth place, subsequently participating in European competitions. Currently, such achievements seem distant dreams for the Seagulls.

It's apparent that Brighton, having secured their top-flight status, lacks motivation and simply plays out the remainder of the season. Only last weekend did Brighton manage to halt a six-match winless streak (two draws and four defeats) by defeating Aston Villa 1-0.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Brighton defeated Newcastle 3-1 in the first encounter at their home ground.
  • Only in one out of the last six matches did the "Both teams to score" bet fail to hit.
  • Newcastle won their last two home matches against Brighton, although they failed to secure victory in the preceding three encounters.

Newcastle vs Brighton Prediction

Bookmakers favor the Magpies in this encounter, offering odds of around 1.66 for their victory. Newcastle appears highly confident at home. Additionally, Newcastle is motivated and actively competing for European qualifications. Our recommendation is a "Newcastle Win" with odds of 1.66.

Prediction on game Win Newcastle
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.56 Roma Recommended MelBet
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.72 Cleveland Cavaliers Bet now 1xBet
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction NHL Today, 20:30 Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Dallas Stars Odds: 1.6 Colorado Avalanche Bet now Linebet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.75 Dallas Mavericks Recommended BetWinner
Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction A-League Men Australia 10 may 2024, 05:45 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Sydney FC Odds: 1.57 Central Coast Mariners Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:22 An unusual reason has been cited for why De Zerbi declined to take charge of Inter at the past Football news Today, 14:04 A club from Poland's second division will play in the Europa League Tennis news Today, 14:00 "My game become more unpredictable". Nadal commented his victory at the start of the Masters in Rome Basketball news Today, 13:43 The Milwaukee forward has sustained an Achilles tendon rupture and will undergo surgery Football news Today, 13:32 Bayern will bring back the coach they won the treble with Tennis news Today, 13:00 The former world number one has confidently advanced to the next round of the tournament in Rome Football news Today, 12:48 The goalkeeper of Real Madrid will extend his contract with the club only under one condition Football news Today, 12:39 Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion Football news Today, 12:10 Borussia Dortmund will make more money if they lose the Champions League final. How did that happen? Boxing News Today, 12:05 "The hard work is done". Usyk has concluded his training camp ahead of the mega-fight against Fury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024