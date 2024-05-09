Newcastle vs Brighton prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Win Newcastle Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 37th round of the English Premier League is set to unfold on Saturday afternoon at St. James' Park, where the local Newcastle will host Brighton. Will the Magpies encounter any challenges? Here's the prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Newcastle

The start of the season for Newcastle was undeniably dismal, and it was only after their exit from European competitions that the Magpies began to gather points more consistently. At one point, it seemed improbable for the black-and-whites to secure a spot in European competitions. Nevertheless, the team capitalized on their competitors' struggles and climbed to sixth place.

In the last round, Newcastle secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Burnley away from home, marking their fourth win in the last five fixtures. This streak propelled the Magpies into the European qualification zone. In terms of home statistics, Newcastle suffered defeat in only three out of 18 matches, clinching victory on 12 occasions.

Brighton

Under Roberto De Zerbi's leadership, Brighton has experienced a significant downturn and currently occupies the 11th position in the Premier League table. Regression is evident, considering that in the previous season, the Seagulls finished in sixth place, subsequently participating in European competitions. Currently, such achievements seem distant dreams for the Seagulls.

It's apparent that Brighton, having secured their top-flight status, lacks motivation and simply plays out the remainder of the season. Only last weekend did Brighton manage to halt a six-match winless streak (two draws and four defeats) by defeating Aston Villa 1-0.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Brighton defeated Newcastle 3-1 in the first encounter at their home ground.

Only in one out of the last six matches did the "Both teams to score" bet fail to hit.

Newcastle won their last two home matches against Brighton, although they failed to secure victory in the preceding three encounters.

Newcastle vs Brighton Prediction

Bookmakers favor the Magpies in this encounter, offering odds of around 1.66 for their victory. Newcastle appears highly confident at home. Additionally, Newcastle is motivated and actively competing for European qualifications. Our recommendation is a "Newcastle Win" with odds of 1.66.