Everton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Another fixture in the 37th round of the English Premier League is scheduled for Saturday in Liverpool, where at Goodison Park, the local Everton will host Sheffield United. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Everton

The "Toffees" encountered significant challenges in the current season but managed to rally towards the end, securing their place in the top flight. Presently, Everton occupies the 15th position in the league table with 37 points. Last weekend, the "blues" played an away match against Luton, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Before that, under Sean Dyche's guidance, the team secured three consecutive victories against Nottingham Forest (2-0), Liverpool (2-0), and Brentford (1-0). Regarding their home statistics, Everton secured only seven victories out of 18 matches at their home ground, suffering defeat in seven encounters. However, four of these seven victories were obtained in the recent rounds.

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's side returned to the top flight but failed to make an impact as the "blades." Consequently, Sheffield United was relegated prematurely from the Premier League. In the previous round, the "blades" hosted Nottingham Forest but lost 1-3.

Sheffield United has been unable to secure a victory in the last 12 consecutive matches, accumulating merely three points through drawn results during this period. Currently, the "blades" occupy the bottom position in the league table, gathering only 16 points from 36 matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first encounter this season, the teams played out a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United's home ground.

Only in the last match was the streak of four consecutive encounters, where only one team scored, interrupted.

Sheffield United emerged victorious in the last two encounters against Everton, despite Everton's dominance in the previous three encounters.

Everton vs Sheffield United Prediction

The "Toffees" are clear favorites in this encounter. Bookmakers offer odds of around 1.46 for an Everton victory. We believe that Everton will win this match by a margin of at least two goals. Our recommendation is a "Everton Win with a Handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.66.