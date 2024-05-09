RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Everton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Everton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Everton vs Sheffield United prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
Everton Everton
Premier League England 11 may 2024, 10:00 Everton - Sheffield United
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Goodison Park
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1,0)
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Another fixture in the 37th round of the English Premier League is scheduled for Saturday in Liverpool, where at Goodison Park, the local Everton will host Sheffield United. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Everton

The "Toffees" encountered significant challenges in the current season but managed to rally towards the end, securing their place in the top flight. Presently, Everton occupies the 15th position in the league table with 37 points. Last weekend, the "blues" played an away match against Luton, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Before that, under Sean Dyche's guidance, the team secured three consecutive victories against Nottingham Forest (2-0), Liverpool (2-0), and Brentford (1-0). Regarding their home statistics, Everton secured only seven victories out of 18 matches at their home ground, suffering defeat in seven encounters. However, four of these seven victories were obtained in the recent rounds.

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's side returned to the top flight but failed to make an impact as the "blades." Consequently, Sheffield United was relegated prematurely from the Premier League. In the previous round, the "blades" hosted Nottingham Forest but lost 1-3.

Sheffield United has been unable to secure a victory in the last 12 consecutive matches, accumulating merely three points through drawn results during this period. Currently, the "blades" occupy the bottom position in the league table, gathering only 16 points from 36 matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first encounter this season, the teams played out a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United's home ground.
  • Only in the last match was the streak of four consecutive encounters, where only one team scored, interrupted.
  • Sheffield United emerged victorious in the last two encounters against Everton, despite Everton's dominance in the previous three encounters.

Everton vs Sheffield United Prediction

The "Toffees" are clear favorites in this encounter. Bookmakers offer odds of around 1.46 for an Everton victory. We believe that Everton will win this match by a margin of at least two goals. Our recommendation is a "Everton Win with a Handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.66.

Prediction on game W1(-1,0)
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.56 Roma Recommended MelBet
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.72 Cleveland Cavaliers Bet now 1xBet
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction NHL Today, 20:30 Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Dallas Stars Odds: 1.6 Colorado Avalanche Bet now Linebet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.75 Dallas Mavericks Recommended BetWinner
Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction A-League Men Australia 10 may 2024, 05:45 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Sydney FC Odds: 1.57 Central Coast Mariners Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:22 An unusual reason has been cited for why De Zerbi declined to take charge of Inter at the past Football news Today, 14:04 A club from Poland's second division will play in the Europa League Tennis news Today, 14:00 "My game become more unpredictable". Nadal commented his victory at the start of the Masters in Rome Basketball news Today, 13:43 The Milwaukee forward has sustained an Achilles tendon rupture and will undergo surgery Football news Today, 13:32 Bayern will bring back the coach they won the treble with Tennis news Today, 13:00 The former world number one has confidently advanced to the next round of the tournament in Rome Football news Today, 12:48 The goalkeeper of Real Madrid will extend his contract with the club only under one condition Football news Today, 12:39 Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion Football news Today, 12:10 Borussia Dortmund will make more money if they lose the Champions League final. How did that happen? Boxing News Today, 12:05 "The hard work is done". Usyk has concluded his training camp ahead of the mega-fight against Fury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024