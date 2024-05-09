RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
Bournemouth Bournemouth
Premier League England 11 may 2024, 10:00 Bournemouth - Brentford
-
- : -
England, Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium
Brentford Brentford
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3,0
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 37th round of the Premier League will take place on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium, where the local Bournemouth will host Brentford. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Bournemouth

Under the helm of Andoni Iraola, the team had a dismal start to the current season and found themselves in the relegation zone, only managing to climb out in the latter part of the previous calendar year. During that period, Bournemouth embarked on a streak of six victories in seven league matches. This surge propelled the "cherries" into mid-table, currently occupying the 10th position with 48 points accumulated.

In the last round, Bournemouth faced Arsenal away and suffered a substantial 0-3 defeat against one of the Premier League leaders. Prior to that, they secured maximum points in two encounters, defeating Brighton 3-0 at home and Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 away. In 18 home matches, Bournemouth secured 7 victories and have remained unbeaten in six consecutive matches.

Brentford

Despite their commendable performance in the previous season, the "Bees" have struggled to replicate their form in the current Premier League campaign. Presently, Brentford occupies the 16th position in the league table, garnering 36 points. They maintain a ten-point cushion from the relegation zone with two matches remaining, thus securing their position in the top flight.

During the previous weekend, Brentford hosted Fulham but failed to unlock the "cottagers'" defense, resulting in a goalless draw. Notably, in the last five Premier League fixtures, the "Bees" secured two victories, drew twice, and suffered one away defeat against Everton.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first encounter this season, the teams played out a 2-2 draw at Brentford's home ground.
  • Bournemouth has failed to defeat the "Bees" in four encounters, suffering two losses during this period.
  • Only in two out of the last five matches has the "Both teams to score" bet proved successful.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction

Bournemouth is considered the favorite by bookmakers, with odds of around 2.02 for their victory. We recommend considering the "Total Over 3.0" option with odds of 1.79.

Prediction on game Total over 3,0
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.56 Roma Recommended MelBet
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.72 Cleveland Cavaliers Bet now 1xBet
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction NHL Today, 20:30 Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Dallas Stars Odds: 1.6 Colorado Avalanche Bet now Linebet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.75 Dallas Mavericks Recommended BetWinner
Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction A-League Men Australia 10 may 2024, 05:45 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Sydney FC Odds: 1.57 Central Coast Mariners Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 13:00 The former world number one has confidently advanced to the next round of the tournament in Rome Football news Today, 12:48 The goalkeeper of Real Madrid, will only extend his contract with the club under one condition Football news Today, 12:39 Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion Football news Today, 12:10 Borussia Dortmund will make more money if they lose the Champions League final. How did that happen? Boxing News Today, 12:05 "The hard work is done". Usyk has concluded his training camp ahead of the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 11:43 The Serie A has named the best coach of the past month Football news Today, 11:25 A post of a Real Madrid hero in 2012 was found online. The content surprised everyone Football news Today, 11:14 The Dominance of Borussia. WhoScored Reveals the Top Players of the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Football news Today, 11:04 Bayer and Juventus are interested in the sensational Girona star Tennis news Today, 10:48 Rafael Nadal began his campaign at the tournament in Rome with a hard-fought victory
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024