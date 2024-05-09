Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3,0 Odds: 1.79 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 37th round of the Premier League will take place on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium, where the local Bournemouth will host Brentford. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Bournemouth

Under the helm of Andoni Iraola, the team had a dismal start to the current season and found themselves in the relegation zone, only managing to climb out in the latter part of the previous calendar year. During that period, Bournemouth embarked on a streak of six victories in seven league matches. This surge propelled the "cherries" into mid-table, currently occupying the 10th position with 48 points accumulated.

In the last round, Bournemouth faced Arsenal away and suffered a substantial 0-3 defeat against one of the Premier League leaders. Prior to that, they secured maximum points in two encounters, defeating Brighton 3-0 at home and Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 away. In 18 home matches, Bournemouth secured 7 victories and have remained unbeaten in six consecutive matches.

Brentford

Despite their commendable performance in the previous season, the "Bees" have struggled to replicate their form in the current Premier League campaign. Presently, Brentford occupies the 16th position in the league table, garnering 36 points. They maintain a ten-point cushion from the relegation zone with two matches remaining, thus securing their position in the top flight.

During the previous weekend, Brentford hosted Fulham but failed to unlock the "cottagers'" defense, resulting in a goalless draw. Notably, in the last five Premier League fixtures, the "Bees" secured two victories, drew twice, and suffered one away defeat against Everton.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first encounter this season, the teams played out a 2-2 draw at Brentford's home ground.

Bournemouth has failed to defeat the "Bees" in four encounters, suffering two losses during this period.

Only in two out of the last five matches has the "Both teams to score" bet proved successful.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction

Bournemouth is considered the favorite by bookmakers, with odds of around 2.02 for their victory. We recommend considering the "Total Over 3.0" option with odds of 1.79.