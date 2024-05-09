Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley Town prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Win Milton Keynes Dons Odds: 1.78 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The forthcoming semifinal playoff match of the Second League will take place on Saturday at the "Stadium MK", where the local Milton Keynes Dons will host Crawley Town. The initial encounter between these sides resulted in a decisive victory for the "red devils" with a scoreline of 3-0. Will the hosts manage to inject intrigue back into this confrontation? We present the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Milton Keynes Dons

The "Dons" concluded the regular Second League championship in fourth place. Over 46 matches, Milton Keynes Dons secured 23 victories, amassing a total of 78 points. Despite trailing Mansfield by eight points, who claimed the third position, the team did not allow their rivals to draw close. Notably, Doncaster and Crewe garnered seven points fewer.

In the last five fixtures, Mark Jackson's side clinched two victories, accompanied by an equal number of draws and a solitary defeat. Within their fortress, the "Dons" secured 14 victories out of 23 matches, suffering defeat only on four occasions.

Crawley Town

The "Red Devils" enjoyed a commendable season, yet they secured a playoff spot almost at the eleventh hour. Crawley Town triumphed in the final home fixture of the regular championship against Grimsby with a score of 2-0, while their direct competitor, Barrow, stumbled at home against Mansfield (1-1).

Ultimately, it was the "red devils" who finished in seventh place, surpassing Barrow by a mere point. It's worth noting that the victory in the last fixture marked Crawley Town's first win in the last five fixtures. However, as we witnessed, Scott Lindsey's side opted not to halt their momentum and convincingly defeated the favorite, Milton Keynes Dons, in the first leg of the playoffs.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

During the regular championship, the teams exchanged home victories.

Only in one match out of the last five did the bet "Both teams to score" prove successful.

Milton Keynes Dons defeated the "red devils" in their last three home matches without conceding a single goal.

Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley Town Prediction

As observed, the home record for the "Dons" in clashes against the "red devils" is quite impressive. However, Milton Keynes Dons have never won by a margin of three goals. We anticipate that the hosts will secure victory in this match, although they won't progress further. Our prediction is a "Milton Keynes Dons Win" with odds of 1.78.