RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley Town prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley Town prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley prediction Photo: mkdons.com / Author unknown
Milton Keynes Dons Milton Keynes Dons
League Two England 11 may 2024, 14:45 Milton Keynes Dons - Crawley
-
- : -
England, Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
Crawley Crawley
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Milton Keynes Dons
Odds: 1.78

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

The forthcoming semifinal playoff match of the Second League will take place on Saturday at the "Stadium MK", where the local Milton Keynes Dons will host Crawley Town. The initial encounter between these sides resulted in a decisive victory for the "red devils" with a scoreline of 3-0. Will the hosts manage to inject intrigue back into this confrontation? We present the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Milton Keynes Dons

The "Dons" concluded the regular Second League championship in fourth place. Over 46 matches, Milton Keynes Dons secured 23 victories, amassing a total of 78 points. Despite trailing Mansfield by eight points, who claimed the third position, the team did not allow their rivals to draw close. Notably, Doncaster and Crewe garnered seven points fewer.

In the last five fixtures, Mark Jackson's side clinched two victories, accompanied by an equal number of draws and a solitary defeat. Within their fortress, the "Dons" secured 14 victories out of 23 matches, suffering defeat only on four occasions.

Crawley Town

The "Red Devils" enjoyed a commendable season, yet they secured a playoff spot almost at the eleventh hour. Crawley Town triumphed in the final home fixture of the regular championship against Grimsby with a score of 2-0, while their direct competitor, Barrow, stumbled at home against Mansfield (1-1).

Ultimately, it was the "red devils" who finished in seventh place, surpassing Barrow by a mere point. It's worth noting that the victory in the last fixture marked Crawley Town's first win in the last five fixtures. However, as we witnessed, Scott Lindsey's side opted not to halt their momentum and convincingly defeated the favorite, Milton Keynes Dons, in the first leg of the playoffs.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • During the regular championship, the teams exchanged home victories.
  • Only in one match out of the last five did the bet "Both teams to score" prove successful.
  • Milton Keynes Dons defeated the "red devils" in their last three home matches without conceding a single goal.

Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley Town Prediction

As observed, the home record for the "Dons" in clashes against the "red devils" is quite impressive. However, Milton Keynes Dons have never won by a margin of three goals. We anticipate that the hosts will secure victory in this match, although they won't progress further. Our prediction is a "Milton Keynes Dons Win" with odds of 1.78.

Prediction on game Win Milton Keynes Dons
Odds: 1.78

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction ATP Rome 2024 Today, 13:00 Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.81 Bernard Pera Recommended Linebet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.56 Roma Bet now MelBet
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.72 Cleveland Cavaliers Bet now 1xBet
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction NHL Today, 20:30 Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Dallas Stars Odds: 1.6 Colorado Avalanche Recommended Linebet
Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction A-League Men Australia 10 may 2024, 05:45 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Sydney FC Odds: 1.57 Central Coast Mariners Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:04 Bayer and Juventus are interested in the sensational Girona star Tennis news Today, 10:48 Rafael Nadal began his campaign at the tournament in Rome with a hard-fought victory Football news Today, 10:34 The MLS club has signed a 14-year-old prodigy to a professional contract Football news Today, 10:31 A Real midfielder sustained injury during match against Bayern. His participation in final is doubt Football news Today, 10:24 "Whatever happens." Davies commented on rumours of a move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:01 Arsenal have extended the contract of an experienced midfielder Football news Today, 09:58 Carlo Ancelotti has set an all-time record in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 09:43 Confirmed. Arsenal have extended the contract of their midfielder Football news Today, 09:39 A Bundesliga club needs to lose in the last round to have a chance at the Champions League. Why? Football news Today, 09:35 Tuchel elucidated the reason of Kane's substitution in the match against Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024