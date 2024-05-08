SuperSport United vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 28th round of the South African Championship will take place on Friday in Pretoria, where SuperSport United will host Cape Town Spurs at the "Lucas Moripe Stadium". Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

SuperSport United

Under the guidance of Gavin Hunt, the team currently occupies the sixth position in the South African Premier League standings, although as recently as February, SuperSport United was among the top three teams. In 27 matches, the "fashionable ones" have garnered 39 points, which is ten points fewer than the third-placed Orlando Pirates.

In the last round, SuperSport United hosted Maritzburg United and only managed to secure a single point, playing to a 1-1 draw. This draw marks the second in the last five matches for SuperSport, with only one victory during this period. In their 13 home matches, SuperSport United has claimed victory five times, suffering defeat on four occasions.

Cape Town Spurs

The "urban warriors" have faltered in the current season and are now virtually devoid of any chance of retaining their place in the elite division. Currently, Cape Town Spurs occupies the last position in the South African Premier League table. With only 18 points accumulated in 27 matches, the "urban warriors" have managed just five victories in the current campaign, suffering 19 defeats.

They are separated from the safety of the 14th position by 11 points, although Richards Bay is six points ahead. In the last round, Sean Bartlett's team played an away match against Royal AM, securing a 1-0 victory. This win marks their second victory in the last three matches, with one defeat during this period.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first round, SuperSport United secured an away victory against Cape Town Spurs with a scoreline of 2-1.

SuperSport United has a winning streak against this opponent, totaling three matches.

Cape Town Spurs have been unable to defeat SuperSport United in six matches, suffering defeat in four instances.

SuperSport United vs Cape Town Spurs Prediction

Bookmakers favor a victory for the home team and assess the likelihood of such an outcome with odds of 1.51. We believe that in this match, one could consider the option of "Both teams to score - No", with odds of 1.62.