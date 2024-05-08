Doncaster Rovers vs Crew Alexandra prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win Doncaster Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The second leg of the playoff semifinal in the Second League will be played on Friday evening at the Eco-Power Stadium, where the local Doncaster Rovers will host Crew Alexandra. The first leg of the encounter on the "Railwaymen's" field ended with a 2-0 victory for Doncaster. Here's the match prediction from the expert team at Dailysports.

Doncaster Rovers

The "Wanderers" have had an excellent season, finishing fifth in the regular Second League championship. In 46 matches, Doncaster secured 21 victories with 17 defeats, accumulating a total of 71 points. They finished the season with a flourish, with an unbeaten streak of 13 matches, winning 11 of them. In 23 home matches, Doncaster achieved 14 victories, suffering defeat only on seven occasions.

Crew Alexandra

The "Railwaymen" encountered serious problems towards the end of the season, barely retaining their sixth position in the league table. In 46 matches, "Alex" gathered 71 points, just two points ahead of Barrow. In the last round, Crew played an away match against Colchester and managed only a 1-1 draw, equalizing in the 90+2nd minute.

If their rivals had been a bit luckier, Crew would have been out of the playoffs. In the last three rounds, Crew garnered only one point, losing two matches. Away from home, under Lee Bell's guidance, Crew achieved only 8 victories in 23 matches, accumulating 33 points.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the regular season, both teams secured victories at home.

Only one match out of the last five saw a "Total Over 2.5" outcome.

In the last five matches, "Both Teams to Score" occurred twice.

Doncaster Rovers vs Crew Alexandra Prediction

Doncaster appeared significantly stronger towards the end of the season and deservedly won the first leg of the encounter. Bookmakers assess the probability of the Wanderers' victory with a good coefficient around 1.75. Why not place a bet on this option?