El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

David Flower
El Gouna FC vs Pharco FC prediction Photo: facebook.com/GounaFC / Author unknown
El Gouna FC El Gouna FC
Premier League Egypt 10 may 2024, 12:00 El Gouna FC - Pharco FC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Pharco FC Pharco FC
One of the matches in the 22nd round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Friday evening in Cairo, where the local club El Gouna will host Pharco FC. Here's the match prediction from the expert team at Dailysports.

El Gouna

The "Black and White" have returned to the elite division but are experiencing a rather mediocre season. El Gouna currently occupies the tenth position in the Egyptian Premier League table. In 20 matches, El Gouna has secured seven victories, seven draws, and suffered six defeats.

Last weekend, Reda Shehata's team played an away match against Al Ahly and suffered a significant 0-3 defeat. This loss marked the third defeat for Reda Shehata's team in the last five rounds, with only two victories in that period. At home, El Gouna has managed only four victories in 11 matches. However, three of those wins were secured in the last five home games.

Pharco FC

Tarek El Ashri's team is fighting to maintain their position in the elite Egyptian division. Currently, Farco occupies the 17th position in the Egyptian Premier League table, having garnered only 13 points from 16 matches played. Farco trails the 15th place, which ensures safety, by five points, with National Bank having played two more matches.

Last weekend, Farco played a home match against Ismaily and suffered a 0-2 defeat. This loss extended Farco's winless streak to six matches (three draws and three defeats). Away from home, Pharco FC has managed only one victory in ten matches, suffering defeats in five of those encounters.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, El Gouna defeated Farco away from home with a score of 1-0.
  • None of the last three encounters between these teams has seen more than one goal scored.
  • El Gouna has never lost in three meetings against Pharco FC, securing two victories.

El Gouna vs Pharco FC Prediction

Bookmakers assess the chances of both teams with approximately equal odds, and this seems reasonable. While Farco currently appears weak, the "Black and White" are also far from their optimal form. Our bet is "Total Under 2.5" with odds of 1.58.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
