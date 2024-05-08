Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,0 Odds: 2.05 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 22nd round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Friday in Cairo, where the local Ceramica Cleopatra will host El Gaish.

Ceramica Cleopatra

The "Gold and Blood" are among the teams vying for a top-three finish and participation in African international club tournaments. Currently, Ceramica Cleopatra sits in eighth place in the Egyptian Premier League table, accumulating 28 points from 19 matches.

Their gap from the third spot, occupied by ZED, is just five points. Heading into the match against Al Gaish, the "Gold and Blood" secured an away victory against El Dakhlia with a score of 1-3. This win ended a run of four consecutive draws for Ceramica Cleopatra.

El Gaish

The "Red and Black" occupy the ninth position in the league table, amassing 24 points from 16 matches played. They are only five points behind the top three teams. Additionally, it's worth noting that the Cairo-based team has two games in hand compared to ZED.

In the last round, El Gaish hosted Al-Masry at home and suffered a 0-2 defeat. Prior to that, the "Red and Black" played a goalless draw against Futuro away from home, and previously secured two victories against National Bank and ENPPI. Al Gaish has managed only three victories in their ten away matches, with five draws and two defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Al Gaish defeated Ceramica Cleopatra with a score of 1-0.

In none of the last six matches has the "Total Over 2.5" bet been successful.

Only in one out of the last six matches has the "Both Teams to Score" bet been successful.

Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team in this match, estimating the likelihood of Ceramica Cleopatra's victory at odds of 2.06. We believe that "Total Under 2.0" is a suitable wager for this match with odds of 2.05.