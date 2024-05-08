RU RU
Main Predictions Nice vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Nice vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Nice vs Le Havre prediction Photo: ogcnice.com / Author unknown
Nice Nice
Ligue 1 France 10 may 2024, 15:00 Nice - Le Havre
-
- : -
France, Nice, Allianz Riviera
Le Havre Le Havre
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The 33rd round of the French championship kicks off on Friday at the "Allianz Riviera," where the local Nice will host Le Havre. Here is the match prediction from the expert team at Dailysports.

Nice

The "Eaglets" were in contention for Champions League qualification for a significant period. However, Nice's recent performances have taken a serious downturn, resulting in the team dropping to fifth place. Currently, Nice has accumulated 51 points, trailing third-placed Monaco by six points.

In the last round, Nice secured a 3-1 away victory against Strasbourg. Overall, Nice has remained undefeated for four consecutive rounds, securing two victories in that period. It's noteworthy that in their last home fixture against Lorient, the "Eaglets" managed to break a four-game winless streak, comprising three defeats and one draw.

Le Havre

The "Sky Blues" are battling for survival in the current season and currently occupy the 15th position in the league table. In 32 matches, Le Havre has garnered 32 points, securing only seven victories in Ligue 1. The team is separated from the relegation zone by just three points, a gap that emerged only in the last round.

Last weekend, Le Havre hosted Strasbourg at home and secured a 3-1 victory, while their competitor in the league table, Metz, suffered a defeat against Rennes in their respective match. Overall, Le Havre has lost two matches in their last five fixtures, with two draws and one victory. It's also worth noting that Le Havre has managed just one victory away from home in the current season.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, Le Havre defeated Nice 3-1 at home.
  • Only in two out of the last five encounters in this fixture has the "Total Over 2.5" bet been successful.
  • In Nice's last five home matches against Le Havre, they have secured victory only once, losing twice.

Nice vs Le Havre Prediction

Bookmakers give Nice a significant advantage in the upcoming match, estimating the likelihood of a home victory at odds of 1.60. Considering Le Havre's statistics in away matches, we suggest taking "Nice to Win" here with odds of 1.60.

