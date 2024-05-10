Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Al Ittihad Alexandria wont lose Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 22nd round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Saturday in Cairo, where the local Al Mokawloon Al Arab will host Al-Ittihad. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Al Mokawloon Al Arab

The "Yellow-Blacks" appear notably weak in the current season of the Egyptian Premier League and are battling to maintain their place in the top division. At present, Arab Contractors are only in 17th place in the league table. In 20 matches played, Shawky Garib's team has garnered only 15 points, winning just three matches.



In particular, in the last round, Arab Contractors played an away match against ZED, where they secured a 1-0 victory. The winning goal was scored by the "Yellow-Blacks" early in the first half, after which they held onto their lead. This victory interrupted a streak of defeats for the team, which had amounted to three matches.

Al-Ittihad

The "White-Greens" were occupying the second spot in the league table during the winter, but several disappointing results in recent rounds have seen Al-Ittihad drop to fifth place. In their 21st match, Al-Ittihad gathered 32 points, registering 8 wins, 8 draws, and 5 losses.



They are trailing the leader, Pyramids, by nine points. Ahead of the match against Al Mokawloon Al Arab, the "White-Greens" are coming off a 1-4 away defeat against Al-Ahly, following a 2-1 home victory over Baladiyat. Overall, Al-Ittihad has managed only one win in their last five matches, suffering defeats in two of them.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Al-Ittihad secured a victory at home against this opponent with a score of 3-2.

Prior to that, in four matches, neither team scored more than two goals.

Al Mokawloon Al Arab have been unable to secure a victory at home against the "White-Greens" in four consecutive matches, although they have only lost once during this period.

Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad Prediction

Both teams have been unimpressive in their recent matches, and bookmakers understandably give a slight advantage to the hosts. The odds for Al Mokawloon Al Arab to win stand at 2.60. On the other hand, Al Mokawloon Al Arab have not won at home at all this season, so our bet is "Al-Ittihad not to lose" with odds of 1.55.