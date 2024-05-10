RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Photo: facebook.com/arabcont.club / Author unknown
Al Mokawloon Al Arab Al Mokawloon Al Arab
Premier League Egypt 11 may 2024, 09:00 Al Mokawloon Al Arab - Al Ittihad Alexandria
-
- : -
Egypt,
Al Ittihad Alexandria Al Ittihad Alexandria
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Al Ittihad Alexandria wont lose
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the 22nd round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Saturday in Cairo, where the local Al Mokawloon Al Arab will host Al-Ittihad. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Al Mokawloon Al Arab

The "Yellow-Blacks" appear notably weak in the current season of the Egyptian Premier League and are battling to maintain their place in the top division. At present, Arab Contractors are only in 17th place in the league table. In 20 matches played, Shawky Garib's team has garnered only 15 points, winning just three matches.

In particular, in the last round, Arab Contractors played an away match against ZED, where they secured a 1-0 victory. The winning goal was scored by the "Yellow-Blacks" early in the first half, after which they held onto their lead. This victory interrupted a streak of defeats for the team, which had amounted to three matches.

Al-Ittihad

The "White-Greens" were occupying the second spot in the league table during the winter, but several disappointing results in recent rounds have seen Al-Ittihad drop to fifth place. In their 21st match, Al-Ittihad gathered 32 points, registering 8 wins, 8 draws, and 5 losses.

They are trailing the leader, Pyramids, by nine points. Ahead of the match against Al Mokawloon Al Arab, the "White-Greens" are coming off a 1-4 away defeat against Al-Ahly, following a 2-1 home victory over Baladiyat. Overall, Al-Ittihad has managed only one win in their last five matches, suffering defeats in two of them.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, Al-Ittihad secured a victory at home against this opponent with a score of 3-2.
  • Prior to that, in four matches, neither team scored more than two goals.
  • Al Mokawloon Al Arab have been unable to secure a victory at home against the "White-Greens" in four consecutive matches, although they have only lost once during this period.

Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad Prediction

Both teams have been unimpressive in their recent matches, and bookmakers understandably give a slight advantage to the hosts. The odds for Al Mokawloon Al Arab to win stand at 2.60. On the other hand, Al Mokawloon Al Arab have not won at home at all this season, so our bet is "Al-Ittihad not to lose" with odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game Al Ittihad Alexandria wont lose
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.75 Dallas Mavericks Recommended BetWinner
Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction WTA Rome 2024 10 may 2024, 08:00 Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Lesia Tsurenko Odds: 1.89 Angelina Kalinina Bet now Linebet
Slovakia vs Germany prediction World Championships 10 may 2024, 09:20 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Slovakia Odds: 1.78 Germany Bet now MelBet
Switzerland vs Norway prediction World Championships 10 may 2024, 09:20 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Switzerland Odds: 1.58 Norway Recommended MelBet
Magdeburg vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2024, 12:30 Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Magdeburg Odds: 1.5 Greuther Fuerth Bet now BetWinner
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Today, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Today, 17:00 The finalists of the UEFA Europa League have been determined Tennis news Today, 16:43 The world's first-ranked player began with a convincing victory at the WTA tournament in Rome Football news Today, 16:35 PSV will not buy out the contract of the American defender from Barcelona Basketball news Today, 16:24 The schedule for the EuroLeague "Final Four" has been announced Football news Today, 16:08 Olympiacos forward sets a record for African footy performance Football news Today, 15:59 Another goal from Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure a hard-fought victory over Al-Okhdood Football news Today, 15:26 Chelsea are one step away from transferring Palmeiras super talent Football news Today, 15:20 The amount Barcelona will have to pay for their main transfer target has been revealed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Tennis 10 may 2024 Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Sweden vs USA prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Brest vs Reims prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024