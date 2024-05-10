Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Chelsea Win or Draw & Total over 2,5 Odds: 2.01 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the upcoming Saturday fixture of the 37th round of the English Premier League, Nottingham Forest, supported by their home crowd at the "City Ground," will face London's Chelsea. Here's the forecast for this match from the Dailysports team.

Nottingham Forest

Under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo, the team is engaged in a desperate battle to maintain their status in the elite division. With only 29 points garnered from 36 matches, the Forest find themselves just three points clear of the relegation zone. It's worth acknowledging that without their recent away victory against Sheffield United, the situation at the bottom of the table would have been even more precarious.

Prior to that win, the Forest had gone four matches without a victory, collecting just a single point. Both Burnley and Luton took advantage of this, narrowing the gap to a minimum. At home, Nottingham Forest has managed only five wins in 18 matches, suffering eight defeats.

Chelsea

Despite significant investments in strengthening their squad, the aristocrats struggled to find their form for quite some time, leading many to believe their chances of securing a European spot were slim. However, in recent matches, the Blues have shown excellent results, while their competitors continue to drop points. As a result, Chelsea currently occupies 7th place in the table, trailing Newcastle by just two points.

In their last match, Chelsea demolished West Ham 5-0 in a London derby, following a 2-0 victory over another capital club, Tottenham. It's worth noting that Chelsea's performances have been inconsistent. They can crush opponents 6-0, as they did against Everton, only to suffer a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their next match.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Nottingham defeated Chelsea 1-0 away from home.

Only in two out of the last five matches did both teams score.

In only one out of the last five matches did the total goals exceed 2.5.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Prediction

Unsurprisingly, bookmakers favor Chelsea in this match, estimating their victory at odds of 2.03. However, Nottingham Forest also need points, so it won't be an easy match for the Blues. Our bet is "Chelsea not to lose and Total over 2.5" with odds of 2.01.