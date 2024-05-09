RU RU
Main Predictions Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Premier League England 11 may 2024, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace
-
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 37th round of the English Premier League will take place on Saturday at the "Molineux" stadium, where the local Wolverhampton will host Crystal Palace. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Wolverhampton

The Wolves started the season poorly, but over time, under Gary O'Neil's leadership, they managed to find their form. Currently, Wolverhampton sits in 12th place in the Premier League table. In the 36 matches played, Wolverhampton has accumulated 46 points.
Last Monday, Wolverhampton played an away match against Manchester City, where they suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat. Consequently, Gary O'Neil's team has only won one of their last five matches, losing three times. The situation is no better in home matches, where the Wolves have recorded two wins and three defeats in their last five encounters.

Crystal Palace

It has been a challenging season for the Eagles, especially following the departure of their long-time leader, Zaha. Subsequently, due to health problems, Roy Hodgson also stepped down as coach. After the arrival of Austrian coach Glasner, Crystal Palace struggled to find their form, but impressed towards the end of the season.
In their last match, Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 4-0 at home. This victory marked their fourth win in the last five rounds, during which they have remained unbeaten. As for their away record, Crystal Palace has secured only four wins in 18 matches, suffering eight defeats.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, Crystal Palace defeated their opponents 3-2 at home.
  • A 2-0 scoreline was recorded in three out of the last five encounters between these teams.
  • Only in two out of the last three matches did the total goals exceed 2.5.

Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favor Crystal Palace in this match, estimating their victory at odds of 2.49. We believe that both teams will score in this match. Our bet is "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.63.

