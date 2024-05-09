Tottenham vs Burnley prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1,5) Odds: 1.87 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday evening at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the local Tottenham will host Burnley. Will the Spurs manage to secure maximum points in this encounter? Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Tottenham

Under Ange Postecoglou's leadership, Tottenham attempted to enter the Champions League battle and came close to Aston Villa. However, the "Villans," sensing the danger, intensified their efforts and widened the gap from the Spurs by seven points. Essentially, Tottenham's last chance lies in this round, as they have one match less than Aston Villa.

The recent setbacks of Tottenham are to blame, as the Spurs suffered defeat in four out of their last five fixtures. Particularly, last weekend Tottenham played an away match against Liverpool, where they succumbed to a 2-4 defeat. At home, Tottenham suffered defeat in only five matches out of 18, clinching victory on 12 occasions.

Burnley

In the previous season, the "Clarets" won the Championship, but they failed to make an impact in the top flight. Burnley still has a slim chance of retaining their top-flight status. However, their chances are minimal, as two matches before the finish, Vincent Kompany's team trails Nottingham Forest by five points.

Last weekend, Burnley hosted Newcastle United, where they suffered a significant 1-4 defeat. Overall, the "Clarets" won only one match out of their last five, losing twice and drawing twice. Regarding their away statistics, Burnley secured only three victories out of 18 away matches, suffering 10 defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first encounter this season, Tottenham routed Burnley with a 5-2 scoreline.

The Spurs defeated Burnley in the current season's FA Cup with a 1-0 scoreline.

In four out of the last five encounters in this fixture, a 1-0 scoreline was recorded.

Tottenham vs Burnley Prediction

The Spurs have visibly struggled in recent rounds; however, they are unlikely to encounter difficulties against Burnley. Our recommendation is a "Tottenham Win with a Handicap (-1.5)" with odds of 1.87.