RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Spezia vs Venezia prediction Photo: https://www.charitystars.com/ Author unknown
Spezia Spezia
Serie B Italy 10 may 2024, 14:30 Spezia - Venezia
-
- : -
Italy, La Spezia, Stadio Alberto Picco
Venezia Venezia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Venezia wont lose
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 10, the last round matches will take place in Serie B, including the battle between Spezia and Venice. Prediction for the match between these clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Spezia

This season has been hard for Spezia, the team is only 15th in the championship, the gap from the danger zone is only one point, for this reason, in the last round should be played exclusively for victory. In the last round the club signed a peace away with Cosenza - 2:2, and the "eagles" looked much better.

The team is on a series of four matches without defeats, such a spurt and gives a good chance of keeping a place. Spezia are in good shape, but have not guaranteed themselves anything yet. The weak performance is striking, 34 goals in 37 meetings, only one club scored less.

Venice

Venice is doing well in the championship, the team is third in Serie B, two points behind the second place, so there are still chances for a direct entry into the elite, but we need a misfire of competitors. Most likely, the club will fight for a trip to the elite in playoff confrontations.

In the last round the team won a home victory over outsider Feralpisalo - 2:1, Pohjanpalo scored a double, the winning goal was scored in extra time. The mentioned victory was the fourth in five confrontations, Venice scores the most in Serie B.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • In the face-to-face confrontation of the first round of Serie B, the home victory celebrated Venice - 1:0, once again the rivals crossed paths in the Italian Cup, Spezia played at home and won in a penalty shootout, after 2:2 in regular time.
  • Spezia does not lose on their field five meetings in a row, 3 wins and two draws.
  • Venice plays away with mixed success, 8 wins, 4 draws and 6 defeats.

Spezia vs Venice Prediction

Initially, the teams were given the same chances of success, but now the hosts have turned into small favorites. A typical match in which the game will go for three results, both teams keep motivation. We suggest betting on X2 - the guests will not lose.

Prediction on game Venezia wont lose
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.56 Roma Recommended MelBet
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.72 Cleveland Cavaliers Bet now 1xBet
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction NHL Today, 20:30 Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Dallas Stars Odds: 1.6 Colorado Avalanche Bet now Linebet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.75 Dallas Mavericks Recommended BetWinner
Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction A-League Men Australia 10 may 2024, 05:45 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Sydney FC Odds: 1.57 Central Coast Mariners Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 13:00 The former world number one has confidently advanced to the next round of the tournament in Rome Football news Today, 12:48 The goalkeeper of Real Madrid, will only extend his contract with the club under one condition Football news Today, 12:39 Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion Football news Today, 12:10 Borussia Dortmund will make more money if they lose the Champions League final. How did that happen? Boxing News Today, 12:05 "The hard work is done". Usyk has concluded his training camp ahead of the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 11:43 The Serie A has named the best coach of the past month Football news Today, 11:25 A post of a Real Madrid hero in 2012 was found online. The content surprised everyone Football news Today, 11:14 The Dominance of Borussia. WhoScored Reveals the Top Players of the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Football news Today, 11:04 Bayer and Juventus are interested in the sensational Girona star Tennis news Today, 10:48 Rafael Nadal began his campaign at the tournament in Rome with a hard-fought victory
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024