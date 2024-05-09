Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Venezia wont lose Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 10, the last round matches will take place in Serie B, including the battle between Spezia and Venice. Prediction for the match between these clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Spezia

This season has been hard for Spezia, the team is only 15th in the championship, the gap from the danger zone is only one point, for this reason, in the last round should be played exclusively for victory. In the last round the club signed a peace away with Cosenza - 2:2, and the "eagles" looked much better.

The team is on a series of four matches without defeats, such a spurt and gives a good chance of keeping a place. Spezia are in good shape, but have not guaranteed themselves anything yet. The weak performance is striking, 34 goals in 37 meetings, only one club scored less.

Venice

Venice is doing well in the championship, the team is third in Serie B, two points behind the second place, so there are still chances for a direct entry into the elite, but we need a misfire of competitors. Most likely, the club will fight for a trip to the elite in playoff confrontations.

In the last round the team won a home victory over outsider Feralpisalo - 2:1, Pohjanpalo scored a double, the winning goal was scored in extra time. The mentioned victory was the fourth in five confrontations, Venice scores the most in Serie B.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

In the face-to-face confrontation of the first round of Serie B, the home victory celebrated Venice - 1:0, once again the rivals crossed paths in the Italian Cup, Spezia played at home and won in a penalty shootout, after 2:2 in regular time.

Spezia does not lose on their field five meetings in a row, 3 wins and two draws.

Venice plays away with mixed success, 8 wins, 4 draws and 6 defeats.

Spezia vs Venice Prediction

Initially, the teams were given the same chances of success, but now the hosts have turned into small favorites. A typical match in which the game will go for three results, both teams keep motivation. We suggest betting on X2 - the guests will not lose.