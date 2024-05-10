Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.68 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday in Yokohama, the first match of the AFC Champions League final stage will take place. The decisive clash will feature Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos and Al Ain from the UAE. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Yokohama F. Marinos

In the first round of the playoffs, the Yokohama club narrowly defeated Bangkok United in extra time. The away match ended in a 2-2 draw, while the home encounter didn't see any goals in regular time. It was a precise penalty kick from Lopez in the 120+2 minute that secured victory for Marinos. Subsequently, under the guidance of Harry Kewell, they faced Chinese side Shandong Taishan and secured victories in both matches: 2-1 away and 1-0 at home. In the semifinals, Yokohama overcame Korean side Ulsan only in a penalty shootout, following a 0-1 loss away and a 3-2 win at home. However, in the domestic championship, Yokohama Marinos have failed to secure a win in their last three matches, succumbing to a 1-2 defeat against Urawa in their most recent outing. The team currently sits in 11th place in the league table, trailing the leader by 9 points.

Al Ain

On their path to the semifinals, Al Ain defeated Nasaf Qarshi in the round of 16 (0-0 away and 2-1 at home), and in the quarterfinals, they progressed past Al-Nassr in a penalty shootout (1-0 at home and 3-4 away). In the semifinals, they faced the formidable Arabian side Al-Hilal, who were on a strong run towards the championship title in their domestic league. However, Al Ain proved to be a tough obstacle for the Arabian club, securing a 4-2 victory at home and a narrow 1-2 loss away. In the UAE championship, Al Ain currently occupies the third position, trailing the leader Al-Wasl by 16 points. It's worth noting that the team has only earned five points in their last five matches. In their most recent match, Al Ain secured a 1-0 away victory against Khorfakkan.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

This will be the first encounter between the two teams.

In the last four matches involving Yokohama, both teams have scored.

In the last nine matches involving Al Ain, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has won seven times.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain Prediction

Bookmakers favor the hosts in this match, estimating Yokohama's victory with odds of 1.91. We believe there's a high probability of both teams scoring in this match. Our bet is "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.68.