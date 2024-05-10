RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Celtic vs Rangers prediction Photo: celticfc.net / Author unknown
Celtic Celtic
Premiership Scotland 11 may 2024, 07:30 Celtic - Rangers
-
- : -
Scotland, Glasgow, Celtic Park
Rangers Rangers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Celtic
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

The pivotal match of the 36th round of the Scottish Championship will take place on Saturday in Glasgow, where local Celtic will host Rangers at "Celtic Park". Here's the forecast for this match from the Dailysports team.

Celtic

The "Celts" currently lead the league table, but the battle for the championship title is fierce. Celtic capitalized on Rangers' recent stumbles and overtook their main rival. At the moment, the "Celts" lead Rangers by three points, while a 21-point gap separates them from the third-placed team. Last weekend, Celtic hosted Hearts in a home match, securing a convincing 3-0 victory. Forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored a brace, while the third goal came from Matt O'Riley's penalty. Celtic has been unbeaten for six consecutive rounds, securing five victories in this stretch. At their home ground, the "Celts" have suffered only one defeat in the current season, securing 13 victories in total.

Rangers

The "Gers" are traditionally in the race for gold with Celtic. Currently, Celtic leads Phillip Cleman's team by three points. However, it's worth noting that Celtic's recent results have been noticeably better than Rangers'. Not long ago, the "Teddy Bears" were leading the championship, but a disappointing streak of three matches without a win led to Celtic taking the top spot. In particular, in the last round, Rangers hosted Kilmarnock and secured a comfortable 4-1 victory. Prior to that, the "Light Blues" defeated St. Mirren 2-1 away. Regarding their away performances, Rangers have suffered only three defeats in 17 matches, securing 12 victories.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, Celtic defeated Rangers twice with scores of 1-0 away and 2-1 at home, but in the last match, the teams played to a 3-3 draw at “Ibrox.”
  • In three out of the last five matches, only one team scored.
  • In three out of the last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet played out.

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

Bookmakers consider Celtic the favorites in this match, estimating the home team's victory with odds of 1.90. Celtic has won against Rangers in their last three home matches, so we recommend betting on "Celtic's Victory" here.

Prediction on game Win Celtic
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction WTA Rome 2024 Today, 08:00 Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Lesia Tsurenko Odds: 1.89 Angelina Kalinina Recommended Linebet
Magdeburg vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Magdeburg Odds: 1.5 Greuther Fuerth Bet now BetWinner
Paderborn vs Hamburger SV prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Paderborn Odds: 1.51 Hamburger SV Bet now 1xBet
Czech Republic vs Finland prediction World Championships Today, 13:20 Czech Republic vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Czech Republic Odds: 1.9 Finland Recommended MelBet
Spezia vs Venezia prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Spezia Odds: 1.71 Venezia Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Yesterday, 17:00 The finalists of the UEFA Europa League have been determined Tennis news Yesterday, 16:43 The world's first-ranked player began with a convincing victory at the WTA tournament in Rome Football news Yesterday, 16:35 PSV will not buy out the contract of the American defender from Barcelona Basketball news Yesterday, 16:24 The schedule for the EuroLeague "Final Four" has been announced Football news Yesterday, 16:08 Olympiacos forward sets a record for African footy performance Football news Yesterday, 15:59 Another goal from Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure a hard-fought victory over Al-Okhdood Football news Yesterday, 15:26 Chelsea are one step away from transferring Palmeiras super talent Football news Yesterday, 15:20 The amount Barcelona will have to pay for their main transfer target has been revealed
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Czech Republic vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Brest vs Reims prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024