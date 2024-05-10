Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Win Celtic Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The pivotal match of the 36th round of the Scottish Championship will take place on Saturday in Glasgow, where local Celtic will host Rangers at "Celtic Park". Here's the forecast for this match from the Dailysports team.

Celtic

The "Celts" currently lead the league table, but the battle for the championship title is fierce. Celtic capitalized on Rangers' recent stumbles and overtook their main rival. At the moment, the "Celts" lead Rangers by three points, while a 21-point gap separates them from the third-placed team. Last weekend, Celtic hosted Hearts in a home match, securing a convincing 3-0 victory. Forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored a brace, while the third goal came from Matt O'Riley's penalty. Celtic has been unbeaten for six consecutive rounds, securing five victories in this stretch. At their home ground, the "Celts" have suffered only one defeat in the current season, securing 13 victories in total.

Rangers

The "Gers" are traditionally in the race for gold with Celtic. Currently, Celtic leads Phillip Cleman's team by three points. However, it's worth noting that Celtic's recent results have been noticeably better than Rangers'. Not long ago, the "Teddy Bears" were leading the championship, but a disappointing streak of three matches without a win led to Celtic taking the top spot. In particular, in the last round, Rangers hosted Kilmarnock and secured a comfortable 4-1 victory. Prior to that, the "Light Blues" defeated St. Mirren 2-1 away. Regarding their away performances, Rangers have suffered only three defeats in 17 matches, securing 12 victories.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the current season, Celtic defeated Rangers twice with scores of 1-0 away and 2-1 at home, but in the last match, the teams played to a 3-3 draw at “Ibrox.”

In three out of the last five matches, only one team scored.

In three out of the last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet played out.

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

Bookmakers consider Celtic the favorites in this match, estimating the home team's victory with odds of 1.90. Celtic has won against Rangers in their last three home matches, so we recommend betting on "Celtic's Victory" here.