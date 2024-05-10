RU RU
Estoril vs Sporting prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Estoril vs Sporting CP prediction Photo: sporting.pt / Author unknown
Estoril Estoril
Primeira Liga Portugal 11 may 2024, 13:00 Estoril - Sporting CP
-
- : -
Portugal, Estoril, Antonio Coimbra da Mota
Sporting CP Sporting CP
One of the fixtures of the 33rd round of the Portuguese Championship will be held on Saturday evening at the "António Coimbra da Mota" arena, where the local Estoril will encounter Lisbon's Sporting. Will the championship leader encounter any challenges? Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Estoril

The "Canaries" are battling for survival in the elite division and currently occupy the 13th position in the Primeira Liga standings. In 32 matches, Estoril has amassed 33 points, a mere five points ahead of teams in the relegation zone. With just two matches left in the season, Ricardo Soares' team needs to secure a single point to maintain their status. In the last round, Estoril played an away match against Farense, where they suffered a 2-3 defeat. Overall, in the last five matches, the "Canaries" have only managed to secure victory once, suffering defeats in two encounters. At their home ground, Ricardo Soares' team has recorded 8 victories and 7 defeats in 16 matches.

Sporting

The Lisbon "Lions" have had a remarkable season and rightfully clinched the Portuguese championship ahead of schedule. They currently lead their closest rival, Benfica, by eight points with two rounds remaining. In 32 matches, Sporting has suffered only two defeats, accumulating a total of 27 points. In the last round, Ruben Amorim's team secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Portimonense at home. Following their loss to Atalanta in the Europa League, the "Lions" have recorded two draws and seven victories in their last nine matches. On the road, Sporting has obtained 11 victories and suffered only two defeats in 16 matches.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Sporting defeated Estoril 5-1 at their home ground.
  • Sporting's winning streak against this opponent amounts to five matches.
  • Only in one of the last five matches between these teams has there been a bet on "Both Teams to Score."

Estoril vs Sporting Prediction

Bookmakers favor the "Lions" in this match, estimating the victory of the guests with odds of 1.47. We recommend betting on "Sporting's victory with a handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.69.

Prediction on game W2(-1,0)
Odds: 1.69

